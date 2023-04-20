Paloma Venice Launches Breakfast Menu and Donates Half of Coffee Sales to Venice Family Clinic

Restaurant Is Located At The Iconic Corner Of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevard

At 600 S Venice Blvd in Venice, CA, Paloma, located at the iconic corner of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevard. In addition to offering delicious food, Paloma is also committed to giving back to the community. During the first 30 days of bringing back breakfast service, starting on April 5, half of all coffee sales will be donated to the Venice Family Clinic.

Paloma’s menu features fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and Mediterranean-inspired dishes that are sure to delight every palate. From breakfast to dinner, there’s something for everyone. The restaurant is open on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 am to 11:00 pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Guests can choose to dine indoors with velveteen banquettes and comfortable bar seating or enjoy the bougainvillea-framed patio with a retractable roof. For those who prefer the outdoors, the al fresco deck shaded with large, breezy umbrellas and lush greenery is the perfect spot. And for a cozy evening, guests can gather around the fire pit tucked away in a corner alcove.

At Paloma, guests can indulge in a variety of dishes such as the Shakshuka with farm eggs, spicy tomato sauce, feta, and herbs or the Grilled Octopus with chickpeas, paprika aioli, and preserved lemon. For something lighter, try the Market Greens salad with citrus, avocado, and fennel or the Hummus with pomegranate molasses, chickpeas, and za’atar.