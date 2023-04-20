April 20, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook

Paloma Venice Launches Breakfast Menu and Donates Half of Coffee Sales to Venice Family Clinic

Restaurant Is Located At The Iconic Corner Of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevard

At 600 S Venice Blvd in Venice, CA, Paloma, located at the iconic corner of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevard. In addition to offering delicious food, Paloma is also committed to giving back to the community. During the first 30 days of bringing back breakfast service, starting on April 5, half of all coffee sales will be donated to the Venice Family Clinic.

Paloma’s menu features fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and Mediterranean-inspired dishes that are sure to delight every palate. From breakfast to dinner, there’s something for everyone. The restaurant is open on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 am to 11:00 pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Guests can choose to dine indoors with velveteen banquettes and comfortable bar seating or enjoy the bougainvillea-framed patio with a retractable roof. For those who prefer the outdoors, the al fresco deck shaded with large, breezy umbrellas and lush greenery is the perfect spot. And for a cozy evening, guests can gather around the fire pit tucked away in a corner alcove.

At Paloma, guests can indulge in a variety of dishes such as the Shakshuka with farm eggs, spicy tomato sauce, feta, and herbs or the Grilled Octopus with chickpeas, paprika aioli, and preserved lemon. For something lighter, try the Market Greens salad with citrus, avocado, and fennel or the Hummus with pomegranate molasses, chickpeas, and za’atar.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Specialty Coffee Gear Company Fellow Expands with Venice Retail Store

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

The Store Is Located on Iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard Specialty coffee gear company, Fellow, is open in Venice, located on...

Photo: Facebook
News

STP Foundation and Erba Markets Host Inaugural Earth Day Venice Celebration

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park to Make Special Appearance at Street Art and Sustainability Festival By Staff Writer The STP Foundation and...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Venice Branch Library Offers a Variety of Events on Wednesdays Each Week

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

The Library Offers Kids Classes, Yoga, and Drop-In CPR Training By Staff Writer The Venice Branch of The Los Angeles...

Photo: Facebook
News

Calling All Hotdoggers: Iconic Muscle Beach Location Grand Re-Opening Is Happening Soon

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Prominent Restaurant at Muscle Beach for Over 70 Years Is Back By Staff Writer Hot Dog on a Stick is...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Settlement Reached in Stabbing Case Involving Redmond O’Neal

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Ryan O’Neal’s Son Settles Civil Suit Filed by Seth Cooper Folkerson Over 2018 Incident By Staff Writer Seth Cooper Folkerson,...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic Art Walk
News

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction Celebrates 44 Years of Supporting Community Health Center

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

Hundreds of Donated Artworks Exhibited and Auctioned to Fund Innovative Healthcare Services for Over 45,000 People in Need. Charles Gaines...

Photo: Luxury Level
News, Real Estate

Bradley Cooper’s Venice Bungalow Hits the Market

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

Home Originally Built In 1921, Extensively Remodeled This stunning contemporary bungalow located in Venice, one of L.A.’s trendiest neighborhoods, is...

Rendering: HDR, Inc
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on Replacement of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital

April 16, 2023

Read more
April 16, 2023

Project expected to be completed in 2028 Construction work on the replacement of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital has accelerated...
News, Video

$500 Reward Offered for Return of Dog Stolen in Venice

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

A $500 reward is being offered for the return of Bella, a chihuahua stolen recenty in Venice. Anyone with information...

Photos: Courtesy Piccolo.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Piccolo in Santa Monica Opens Patio for Spring Brunches

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

Brunch from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at Piccolo’s Lincoln Boulevard location in Santa Monica Piccolo in Santa Monica is...
News

Los Angeles City Council Requests Review of Anti-Camping Law’s Effectiveness and Cost

April 13, 2023

Read more
April 13, 2023

Lawmakers direct review of section 41.18 of LA Municipal Code By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council has directed...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Man Believed to Be Mentally Ill Barricades Himself in Venice Beach Store for Three Hours

April 13, 2023

Read more
April 13, 2023

Wednesday afternoon incident occurs on 1100 block of Ocean Front Walk A man who officers believed to be mentally ill...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rally Planned in Los Angeles as Kroger and Albertsons Workers Oppose Proposed Megamerger

April 13, 2023

Read more
April 13, 2023

Ralle planned 3 pm Thursday at Ralphs located at 3410 W 3rd St. Los Angeles, CA  ​​Grocery store workers from...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Waterfront Venice Amps Up Happy Hour with Buy One, Get One Free Drinks and Added Menu Items

April 13, 2023

Read more
April 13, 2023

From Wednesday through Friday from 3:00 pm. to “sunset”, the establishment is offering buy one, get one free drinks By...

Photo: Instagram (@ilebistro).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Nigerian Chef Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo Brings Ilé Bistro to Culver City

April 13, 2023

Read more
April 13, 2023

Chef Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo brings his popular underground Nigerian pop-up to Citizen Public Market in Culver City with a new...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR