Bar Coucou Brings Parisian Flair to Venice with Artisanal Cocktails and Locally-Sourced Cuisine

Aperitif culture meets coastal California at Bar Coucou in Venice

Bar Coucou, the new hot spot on 218 Main Street in Venice, is already creating buzz among locals and visitors alike. The restaurant celebrates aperitif culture and artisanal cocktails, as well as locally-sourced dishes cooked over a wood-fired grill in a “Parisian-meets-Pacific” atmosphere. Bar Coucou honors the locale by embracing a coastal California ethos and highlighting the abundance of high-quality seasonal market offerings.

Executive Chef Jacob Wetherington, known for his work at Bouchon, Surfrider Malibu, and Farmshop, has created a dinner menu featuring dishes such as Moules Marinière made with Vadouvan, and grilled pain de campagne, Morro Bay Oysters served with cucumber and mignonette, and a veggie French Dip with King Oyster mushrooms and Herbes de Provence.

The cocktail program is equally impressive, with drinks such as the Coucou made with Sour Pisco, dry orange Curacao, lime, and egg white, and the European Summer made with Ford’s gin, Dubonnet, fresh kumquat, and mandarin lime.

Owners Jesse and Hayley Feldman, who also created Chex Tex restaurant, have transformed the former art gallery into a beautifully designed space with warm, visually striking interiors set around an arched bar. The space features classic old-world details, such as exposed brick and steel paneled windows, which have been updated with a board-formed concrete bar, a triple-arched wooden barback, and a custom banquette with cognac leather booths for added warmth and comfort.

Bar Coucou is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 2:00 to 9:30 p.m. Reservations can be made through their website.