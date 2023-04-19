Specialty Coffee Gear Company Fellow Expands with Venice Retail Store

The Store Is Located on Iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard

Specialty coffee gear company, Fellow, is open in Venice, located on the iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard. This marks Fellow’s second retail location, following its flagship store in San Francisco’s Mission District. The store features precision-designed coffee gear, brewing demonstrations, curated coffees, and a knowledgeable store team.

According to Jake Miller, Founder and CEO of Fellow, the expansion to LA was a natural step as the city’s coffee culture is constantly evolving, and Abbot Kinney’s unique culture and lifestyle align with the company’s identity. The store’s minimalist urban design provides a blank canvas for customers to experience Fellow’s products in a carefully-crafted, hands-on environment.

The store’s interior design, created in collaboration with LA-based Studio MAI, boasts an organic minimalist style that highlights the beauty and integrity of Fellow’s products. The space features a light-to-dark gradient of rammed-earth clay, sustainable finishes, and a wall-to-wall light box ceiling that provides perfectly pitched, even lighting throughout the space. Central product displays and mirror-grade stainless steel line the back of the store, reflecting the interior and customers.

Fellow’s new store is a gathering place to celebrate the vibrant coffee community in the area. Customers can preview new products, learn about Fellow’s intricate design process, taste the monthly selection of coffees, share feedback, and participate in rotating educational events. The store is located at 1342 1/2 Abbot Kinney Ave. in Venice, CA, and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.