The Waterfront Venice Amps Up Happy Hour with Buy One, Get One Free Drinks and Added Menu Items

By Dolores Quintana

The Waterfront Venice is getting serious about its happy hour. From Wednesday through Friday from 3:00 pm. to “sunset”, the establishment is offering buy one, get one free drinks. There is also a DJ on Thursday and Friday nights from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm. They announced this via a post on their Instagram page which states, “Buy one get one free cocktails, beer, wine, and more including espresso martinis and margaritas.”

Since they have decided to throw caution to the winds and get crazy, they have also added pizza to the menu during the happy hour madness.

But they haven’t stopped there, Waterfront offers a bottomless brunch buffet on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. For forty dollars, you get the all-you-can-eat buffet and for thirty dollars, you can add the all-you-can-drink component of the brunch.

Their Resy site, where you can score a reservation, describes the establishment as “Exactly what you’d expect to find along the Venice boardwalk — a colorful plant-filled patio, skate and surf details everywhere, loungers for day-drinking locals and tourists alike, and a beachy menu that covers all the bases. Fish tacos, a burger or fried chicken sandwich, and a pitcher of beer or frozé hit the spot.”

You can find a beautiful view of the Pacific Ocean at the restaurant nestled between Rose and Navy, right on the famous Venice Beach Boardwalk.