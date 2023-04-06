Venice and Santa Monica Sister Restaurants Collaborate to Create Pop-Up Dining Experience

The Tasting Kitchen and Ghisallo join forces to offer a fine dining meets wood-fired pizza experience

Venice and Santa Monica’s sister restaurant concepts, The Tasting Kitchen and Ghisallo, have teamed up to create a unique pop-up dining experience starting Monday, April 3. The Tasting Kitchen experienced a small fire on March 10, resulting in the need for repairs and temporary closure. The restaurant will be taking over the Ghisallo kitchen for dinner Mondays through Thursdays from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. until repairs are completed.

The Tasting Kitchen’s Executive Chef Travis Passerotti is bringing favorite menu items to the Ghisallo kitchen and working alongside Ghisallo’s Executive Chef Stensland “Arnold” Smith to create a fusion of fine dining and wood-fired pizza. The pop-up will also include Jyan Isaac Bread, which will craft all pizza dough and bread on the menu.

Chef Arnold brings a wealth of experience to the Ghisallo team, having worked alongside esteemed chefs such as Jean George, Hans Röckenwagner, Phillip Lee, and Robert Trester. He served as the opening Sous Chef for Lee’s Scratch Bar and for the Veranda Restaurant of the reopening of the historic Hotel Figueroa.

The TTK @ Ghisallo pop-up menu will feature some of The Tasting Kitchen’s most popular items, such as Delta asparagus with burrata, parmesan fonduta, and chive, Taglierini with shrimp, serrano, lemon, and Striped bass. Additionally, the menu will offer Ghisallo’s standout pizzas, including Fennel sausage, Squash blossom, Funghi misti, and Cacio e pepe.

Reservations are available through OpenTable, and walk-ins are also welcome.