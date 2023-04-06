April 6, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice and Santa Monica Sister Restaurants Collaborate to Create Pop-Up Dining Experience

The Tasting Kitchen and Ghisallo join forces to offer a fine dining meets wood-fired pizza experience

Venice and Santa Monica’s sister restaurant concepts, The Tasting Kitchen and Ghisallo, have teamed up to create a unique pop-up dining experience starting Monday, April 3. The Tasting Kitchen experienced a small fire on March 10, resulting in the need for repairs and temporary closure. The restaurant will be taking over the Ghisallo kitchen for dinner Mondays through Thursdays from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. until repairs are completed.

The Tasting Kitchen’s Executive Chef Travis Passerotti is bringing favorite menu items to the Ghisallo kitchen and working alongside Ghisallo’s Executive Chef Stensland “Arnold” Smith to create a fusion of fine dining and wood-fired pizza. The pop-up will also include Jyan Isaac Bread, which will craft all pizza dough and bread on the menu.

Chef Arnold brings a wealth of experience to the Ghisallo team, having worked alongside esteemed chefs such as Jean George, Hans Röckenwagner, Phillip Lee, and Robert Trester. He served as the opening Sous Chef for Lee’s Scratch Bar and for the Veranda Restaurant of the reopening of the historic Hotel Figueroa.

The TTK @ Ghisallo pop-up menu will feature some of The Tasting Kitchen’s most popular items, such as Delta asparagus with burrata, parmesan fonduta, and chive, Taglierini with shrimp, serrano, lemon, and Striped bass. Additionally, the menu will offer Ghisallo’s standout pizzas, including Fennel sausage, Squash blossom, Funghi misti, and Cacio e pepe.

Reservations are available through OpenTable, and walk-ins are also welcome.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dine LA Celebrates 15 Years of Supporting LA’s Diverse Culinary Landscape

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alleged Grease Thief Taken Into Custody by Beverly Hills Police

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Alfredo Jose Padilla arrested last Friday in connection to string of thefts A suspect wanted in connection with a string...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Library Partners with LA County to Provide Hands-Only CPR Training

April 5, 2023

Read more
April 5, 2023

Thursday training will be a brief, easy-to-learn session aimed at equipping participants with life-saving skills The Venice – Abbot Kinney...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction Moves to New Location to Celebrate 44th Year

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Charles Gaines Honored as Signature Artist at this year’s event to take place April 18 to May 19 Venice Family...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Improving Greenery in LA County Can Boost Life Expectancy, UCLA Study Finds

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Researchers propose blueprint for targeted green strategies that could increase longevity and reduce health disparities among Black and Latino residents...
News

Over 3,200 Individuals Receive $38.4 Million from Los Angeles’ Basic Income Pilot Program

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

LA County Board of Supervisors set for vote to expand program to foster youth By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles’ year-long...
Crime, News

Man Accused of Fatal Shooting in Venice Turns Himself In

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

Donald Ray Boyce charged with murder in connection to March 26 shooting A man accused of fatally shooting another man...
News

LAFD Contains Fire That Broke Out in Mar Vista Apartment Laundry Room

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

No injuries in Saturday morning fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire in a three-story apartment building in Mar Vista...

Photo: LAWA
News, Real Estate

LAX Releases Construction Photos of New Automated People Mover System

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

The people mover will run along a 2.25-mile concrete guideway that was completed last year Los Angeles World Airports has...
News, Real Estate

Howard Hughes Center Sells for $40 Million Less Than 2015 Purchase Price

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

TTM Real Estate Capital buys HHLA for $80 million By Dolores Quintana HHLA, formerly known as The Promenade at Howard...

Photo: Engel & Völkers.
News, Real Estate

Animal Logic CEO Zareh Nalbandian Buys $6.2M Venice Home After Netflix Acquisition

April 1, 2023

Read more
April 1, 2023

The “Happy Feet” producer invests in a custom-built 3-story brick and cedar home with high-end finishes and canal views By...

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup
News

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Continues to Collect Garbage Despite Storm Damage

March 31, 2023

Read more
March 31, 2023

Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup’s Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 catches thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that...

Jonathan Hatami. Photo: Facebook (@JonathanHatami).
News

Prosecutor Jonathan Hatami Launches Campaign for LA District Attorney

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Hatami, a prosecutor in the Complex Child Abuse Unit at the Hall of Justice in downtown LA, has been vocal...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Stop the Merger” Campaign Launched to Prevent $25 Billion Deal Between Kroger and Albertsons

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Critics say the proposed merger, which is currently under review by the FTC, would create a monopoly in many areas...

Photo: Facebook (n/naka)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palms Chef Nominated for Outstanding Chef at James Beard Foundation Awards

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Niki Nakayama’s n/naka only Westside’s restaurant among the finalists Los Angeles restaurants – including an acclaimed eatery in Palms –...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR