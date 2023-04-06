April 6, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Dine LA Celebrates 15 Years of Supporting LA’s Diverse Culinary Landscape

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods

Los Angeles Tourism has announced the launch of the 15th Anniversary year of Dine LA. The event will kick off with Spring Dine LA, taking place from April 28 to May 12, 2023. The event will feature a mix of classic favorites and exciting new restaurants that have participated in the program over the last decade and a half.

The Spring Dine LA event will showcase a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods, 34 global cuisines, and 33 Michelin-recognized restaurants. Among the new entrants participating in the event are kodō in the Arts District, Angler LA at The Beverly Center, asterid by Ray Garcia in Downtown Los Angeles, and Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, among others. In addition, five landmark Los Angeles institutions that have participated since the inaugural year of the event will return for Spring.

Los Angeles boasts over 200 Michelin Guide-recognized eateries, highlighting its status as one of the world’s leading dining capitals. The event provides a unique opportunity for locals and visitors to experience the city’s dining scene at flexible price points ranging from $15-$65+ for lunch or dinner.

Hotels across the city will offer new and fresh takes on the “dine and stay” concept with curated itineraries, including Short Stories Restaurant at Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood, Marco Polo Trattoria & Bar at Silver Lake Pool & Inn, and Sparrow Italia at Hotel Figueroa. 

In honor of the 15th anniversary, Dine LA is offering a first-of-its-kind giveaway for US residents in celebration of the milestone year. Diners participating in Dine LA’s Spring and Fall programs will have the opportunity to earn a $1,500 American Express Gift Card on DineLA.com.

