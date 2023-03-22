March 23, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Spaghetti quadrati, baby tomatoes, olive oil and basil⁠ from Superfine Playa. Photo Instagram (@superfineplaya).

Superfine Playa Brings California-Italy Fusion Cuisine to Playa Vista with New Osteria by the Beach

Superfine Playa set to open Thursday at Runway Playa Vista

Playa Vista, California is set to welcome a new dining option this week, as veteran restaurant duo Dina and Steve Samson open Superfine Playa in the former Bull & Butterfly space. 

Departing from the traditional Northern Italian Downtown menu at Rossoblu, their now-shuttered Sotto, and casual walk-up window Superfine Pizza, Superfine Playa presents a California-meets-Italy osteria by the beach. The Samsons took over the space from Lemonade founders Heidi and Alan Jackson, who opened Bull & Butterfly in the fall of 2020 and closed it in late 2022.

Chef Mo Marvel, who previously held a sous chef position at Rossoblu, will lead the Superfine Playa kitchen with Steve. Starters include grilled meatballs, bigeye tuna crudo, Sicilian wedding soup, and coal-roasted beet salad. Housemade pasta like spaghetti quadrati with baby tomatoes, olive oil, and basil, and main dishes such as a grilled heritage pork chop and brick-pressed half chicken are also on the menu. The cocktail and beer selection was developed by Honey House pop-up’s Ella Zoller, with James Saidy consulting with Dina Samson on the wine list.

The space, located at the Runway in Playa Vista at 12746 W. Jefferson Boulevard, was redesigned by JoyPop Studio and can accommodate 86 indoor diners and 40 on the patio. Native plants from the surrounding Ballona Wetlands were placed throughout the property by Sunmonsters.

While diners will have to wait for pizza as the health department has yet to clear Superfine Playa’s pizza oven, when approved, Steve will serve a hybrid of New York and Neapolitan-style pies. 

Superfine Playa will operate Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and weekend brunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting on March 22, 2023.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Offer Relief to Restaurants Struggling With Outdoor Dining Fees

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...

Mia Fienberg, the winner of the recent [] pictured with Congressman Ted Lieu and her submission “Contaminated”. Photo: Office of Ted Lieu.
News, Upbeat Beat

Otis College Hosts Congressman Ted W. Lieu’s Ninth Annual Congressional Art Competition Reception

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

High school students from 16 different schools in California’s 36th District submitted 206 pieces of art, with Mia Fienberg from...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Shorts: One-on-One With VNC Presidential Candidate Brian Averill

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Avid surfer, author and photographer makes second try for the VNC’s top spot after falling short in 2021 By Nick...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles Institutions Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students During Strike

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
News

LA Sanitation & Environment Hosts Community Celebration Inaugurating Venice Dual Force Main Sewer

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Two-mile long 54-inch force sewer main will operate as a parallel system in conjunction with the existing 48-inch force main...

Photo: Facebook (@SEIU99).
News

LAUSD Families Prepare for Potential Three-Day Strike Starting Tuesday

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job...
News

LAPD Investigates Shooting in Palms After Man Dies from Multiple Gunshot Wounds

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Andrew Conaway arrested in connection to March 16 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives are investigating...
News

LAFD Rescues Man Who Fell Into Well at Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Man falls into roughly 20 foot well Thursday  LAFD reports rescuing a 32-year-old man who fell into a well at...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Brand New Four-Bedroom Farmhouse in Venice Hits Market

March 19, 2023

Read more
March 19, 2023

Louella Avenue listed for $4.2 million.  A modern farmhouse in Venice designed by Joanna Leon has hit the market for...

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Developer Seeks Approvals for New Multifamily Residential Building in Palms

March 19, 2023

Read more
March 19, 2023

Helio, a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm, has submitted an application for a new multifamily residential building at 3734...

LADWP’s downtown headquarters, JFB. Photo: Photo: LADWP.
News

Los Angeles Water and Power Employees Plans to Invest Up to $500M in Real Estate in 2023

March 18, 2023

Read more
March 18, 2023

Pension fund in 2022 committed $850 million to new real estate investments Los Angeles Water and Power Employees is reportedly...
News

Are You Staying in Venice Over the Summer?

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Venice residents, what are your travel plans this...
News

Emerging Artist Jesse Liu Opens First-Ever Exhibition in Venice Gallery

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

“Spring Fever” currently on display at Yiwei Gallery By Keemia Zhang Local artist Jesse Liu has opened her first solo...
News

LA City Council Asks Staff to Develop Report on Mental Health & Domestic Violence Calls

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Prince Street Pizza up and Running in Venice

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

Famed NYC pizzeria Prince Street Pizza now open on Lincoln Boulevard just south Rose Avenue By Dolores Quintana The newest...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR