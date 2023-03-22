Superfine Playa Brings California-Italy Fusion Cuisine to Playa Vista with New Osteria by the Beach

Superfine Playa set to open Thursday at Runway Playa Vista

Playa Vista, California is set to welcome a new dining option this week, as veteran restaurant duo Dina and Steve Samson open Superfine Playa in the former Bull & Butterfly space.

Departing from the traditional Northern Italian Downtown menu at Rossoblu, their now-shuttered Sotto, and casual walk-up window Superfine Pizza, Superfine Playa presents a California-meets-Italy osteria by the beach. The Samsons took over the space from Lemonade founders Heidi and Alan Jackson, who opened Bull & Butterfly in the fall of 2020 and closed it in late 2022.

Chef Mo Marvel, who previously held a sous chef position at Rossoblu, will lead the Superfine Playa kitchen with Steve. Starters include grilled meatballs, bigeye tuna crudo, Sicilian wedding soup, and coal-roasted beet salad. Housemade pasta like spaghetti quadrati with baby tomatoes, olive oil, and basil, and main dishes such as a grilled heritage pork chop and brick-pressed half chicken are also on the menu. The cocktail and beer selection was developed by Honey House pop-up’s Ella Zoller, with James Saidy consulting with Dina Samson on the wine list.

The space, located at the Runway in Playa Vista at 12746 W. Jefferson Boulevard, was redesigned by JoyPop Studio and can accommodate 86 indoor diners and 40 on the patio. Native plants from the surrounding Ballona Wetlands were placed throughout the property by Sunmonsters.

While diners will have to wait for pizza as the health department has yet to clear Superfine Playa’s pizza oven, when approved, Steve will serve a hybrid of New York and Neapolitan-style pies.

Superfine Playa will operate Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and weekend brunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting on March 22, 2023.