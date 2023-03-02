Celebrated Chef Enrique Olvera to Open Atla Venice on Abbot Kinney

Restaurants will open in former Adrift Burger Bar space later this year

By Dolores Quintana

Abbot Kinney will soon be the site of a new restaurant from Chef Enrique Olvera as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The new restaurant, the chef’s third in Los Angeles, is called Atla Venice, and they estimate that it will open during the spring of this year. Alta Venice is in the mold of Olvera’s Alta in New York City. It is considered a casual all-day Mexican restaurant that has a “healthy Mexican-inspired menu, using fresh, local ingredients.” and “Offering simple and traditional yet inventive dishes as we understand them: no shortcuts, authentic, yet with a global perspective.”

The space in Venice will be much larger than the sister restaurant in New York City and is replacing Adrift Burger Bar in its former space. According to Eater Los Angeles, the space has 7,200 square feet and seating for 140 within the dining room and outside on the patio.

The restaurant’s menu is dictated by the seasons and Alta’s executive chef Marisol Corona’s menu in New York will inform the menu at the Venice location. Some of the dishes on the New York menu are branzino a la talla, the chorizo torta with black beans and quesillo, suadero tacos, enmoladas, churros, tres leches cake, aguas frescas, and cocktails.

Olvera’s hospitality group Casamata oversees all of the chef’s 17 restaurants in Mexico and the United States that include Criollo, Manta, Pujol and Damian with Tacos Alta and Alta Venice as the newest restaurants for the group. Casamata’s CEO is Santiago Pérez.

Perez was quoted by Eater Los Angeles about how they found the location in Venice, “I was having dinner with chef Enrique and [chef] Chuy and we realized the space next door was vacant. We loved the neighborhood and wanted to contribute something to the fabric of that community.” The restaurant does intend to include Southern California’s style of Mexican cuisine at Alta Venice. Perez noted, “Our intention is to adapt to the local context.”