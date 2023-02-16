LAPD Arrest Suspect After Four-Hour Standoff at Venice Motel

Few details available about Tuesday afternoon incident

After a four-hour standoff, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arrested a potential murder suspect who had barricaded themselves inside a Venice motel Tuesday.

Officers arrived on the scene near Venice Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard at 1:17 p.m., according to LAPD Public Information Officer Warren Moore, closing off the area and evacuating nearby schools as a SWAT team was dispatched to aid in the standoff.

Officers announced the suspect had been arrested at 5:27 p.m., with no reports of any injuries stemming from the incident. Traffic on Lincoln Boulevard between Venice Boulevard and Garfield Avenue had been blocked during the tension-filled afternoon rush hour leading up to the arrest.

No further information about the victim or when the suspected murder occurred was available.