Venice Restaurant Offering Six-Course Wine-Pairing Dinner for Valentine’s Day

Plant Food + Wine offering special prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day

By Dolores Quintana

Chef Matthew Kenney’s raw vegan, plant-based restaurant PLANT FOOD + WINE in Venice has a Valentine’s Day dinner for Cupid’s favorite holiday this year. The menu includes six courses at $115 per person with an optional $35 wine pairing to go with the meal. The menu is a bit mysterious but is made up of “Reishi+Cacao, California citrus with avocado, hearts of palm, Szechuan peppercorns + rose, eggplant taurine with fennel jam and black garlic lavash, cacao pasta with baby beets, Chevre, walnut, mushroom mille-feuille with black truffle, chocolate with figs and almonds” according to the flier in the Instagram post announcing the dinner menu.

You can find the full menu and make reservations on the PLANT FOOD + WINE website here. The dinner will take place between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on February 14.