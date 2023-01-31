Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers home.
Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern
Mayor Karen Bass Appoints Key Administration Figures to Tackle Homelessness, Sustainability and Infrastructure
January 31, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition...
LAPD Links TikTok to Rise in Kia and Hyundai Vehicle Thefts in Los Angeles
January 31, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Social media platforms exacerbate vehicle thefts through security flaws Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car...
Marina del Ray Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Exploiting Deceased Couple’s Identities to Access Bank Accounts
January 30, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Kristopher Brent Cobb sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison A man from Marina del Ray was recently sentenced...
Public Interest Lawyer Objects to Silencing of Public at Ballona Wetlands Hearing
January 30, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Letter seeks new hearing Christina Ku, a public interest lawyer, sent a demand letter to the California Coastal Commission last...
Over 200 Protesters Lock Arms in Venice to Honor Memory of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson
January 30, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Black Lives Matter-led protest takes place in Venice Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro More than 200 demonstrators blocked traffic at...
Century-Old California Craftsman Home Hits Market Steps from Santa Monica Beach
January 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
$4.4 million price tag on Vicente Ter home Nestled on a tranquil, tree-lined block of Santa Monica, mere steps from...
Experience Luxury Beachside Living in Newly Constructed Venice Home
January 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
112 Paloma Avenue home hits market for $4,195,000 Enjoy luxurious beachside living at its finest with a newly constructed Venice...
10 Townhomes Nearly Completed in Mar Vista
Work nearly complete on the Barrington 10 Construction is coming to a close on 10 townhome-style dwellings near the intersection...
Massive 24,000-Gallon Raw Sewage Leak Closes Venice and Marina Beaches
Wednesday leak near Admiralty Way and Palawan Way cause of closures A massive 24,000-gallon raw sewage leak shut down several...
UCLA published a study indicating playgrounds contain higher of microplastics than other areas in urban parks.
UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds. @yovenicenews UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds ....
Venetians Descend Upon St. Joseph Center to Conduct Annual Homeless Count Wednesday Evening!
January 26, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Venice locals volunteer in largest annual homeless count of its kind anywhere in the United States By Nick Antonicello About...
Venice to Welcome Melrose Avenue Butcher Shop
January 26, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Standing’s Butchering to open on Main Street in Venice By Dolores Quintana After a long delay, possibly caused by the...
End of an Era: Iconic Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closes on Pico
January 26, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
LA-based chain to focus on flagship on La Brea and Washington By Dolores Quintana For everyone who loves Roscoe’s Chicken...
Yolanda Gonzalez: A Community Advocate for Community Officer!
January 24, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Longtime Venice activist Yolanda Gonzalez seeks seat on Neighborhood Council By Nick Antonicello Yolanda Gonzalez is a jack of all...
Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes
January 24, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
