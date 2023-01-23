Co-working space NeueHouse Opens Venice Location.
Co-working space NeueHouse Opens Venice Location.
January 22, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Stewart Burns selling Coop Himmelb(l)au-designed home By Dolores Quintana One of the most unique residences in the city of Venice,...
January 22, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own DEREK Jones, a disbarred California...
January 21, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Mr. Exotix International Snack Store is giving guests a fun place to lounge and enjoy snacks from around the world....
January 20, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Howard Dixon Slingerland faces up to 10 years in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro The former president and CEO of...
January 20, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Egg prices only slightly increased at local farmers markets while skyrocketing at grocery store chains. @smmirrornews Eggs at Local Farmers...
January 20, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Few details known about cause of Tuesday fire A vacant Palms home went up in flames this week. According to...
January 20, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Advocates call for release of unedited footage and removal of LAPD Chief Michel Moore By Sam Catanzaro The family of...
Loco Coco is a mini staycation right on Abbot Kinney offering 100% vegan smoothies and more! @yovenicenews Loco Coco is...
Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @yovenicenews What's in season at the farmers market?...
The National Weather Service urges beachgoers to stay out of the water due to high tide and big waves. @palisadesnews...
January 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Follow heavy rainfall, water levels on the Venice Canals have risen significantly. @yovenicenews Follow heavy rainfall, water levels on the...
January 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Kusaki up and running at 2535 South Barrington Avenue By Dolores Quintana West LA is now home to a new...
January 19, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Councilwoman Traci Park and staffers address homeless concerns and the promises kept in her opening salvo on the LA City...
January 18, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr. and Xavier Devion Mauldin 2023 recipients Six local...
January 17, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....
