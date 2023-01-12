Little Fatty Opening Taiwanese Market in Mar Vista

Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a Taiwanese market, Fatty Mart, to the former Grand View Market space in Mar Vista as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

The new market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard and will stand close to Little Fatty restaurant itself.

According to Eater Los Angeles, customers in Mar Vista can expect “a kind of micro-Eataly with a lot more hot food, focusing on Taiwanese breakfasts, a variety of sandwiches, Mexican snacks, pizzas, and even coffee and pastry,” and Kuo expects to open Fatty Mart early this year.

In addition to food, Kuo says Fatty Mart will have a retro 1980s Street Fighter 2 arcade game the Kuo bought for himself while a teenager.

To learn more about Fatty Mart, visit its website https://www.fattymart.com or check out this video from Little Fatty https://www.instagram.com/p/Cme-no8ILBi/?hl=en