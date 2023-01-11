The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in this video sponsored by Vistamar.
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish
Venice Shorts: Calling All Candidates for the VNC
January 10, 2023 Nick Antonicello
“Venice Shorts” would like to interview you and why you can best represent Venice in this volunteer capacity on our...
Large Waves Slam Venice Pier
Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out...
Del Rey Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Using Snapchat to Entice Children into Producing Sexually Explicit Videos
Mark David Wallin faces up to life in prison after January 6 guilty plea By Sam Catanzaro A Del Rey...
Venice Shorts: Can the VNC Be Relevant & Effective Once Again?
January 10, 2023 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) is calling for candidates for a new term of office in an...
Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice
Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision By Sam Catanzaro Keenan Anderson...
Venice Shorts: Where Are All the Candidates for the Venice Neighborhood Council?
January 9, 2023 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The 21-member Venice Neighborhood Council is in jeopardy as of this writing with only eleven (11) candidates...
Column: Vacant Parcels at LAX Are Necessary for Mayor’s Inside Safe Initiative
January 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
By Clark Brown Venice has a massive homelessness problem, as everyone knows. Hence, it is important to carefully examine the...
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Work Begins on 77-Unit Venice Development
January 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...
Venice Shorts: Karen Bass & Traci Park, Perfect Together?
January 8, 2023 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello With the election behind us and the politics of governmental progress now the talk of the day,...
Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in California
January 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month
January 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...
Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to LA County for $20 Million
January 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
Locals Speak Out Against Venice Lifeguard Tower Removal
January 5, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
