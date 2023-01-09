January 9, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. 
Photo: Clark Brown
News, Real Estate

Column: Vacant Parcels at LAX Are Necessary for Mayor’s Inside Safe Initiative

January 9, 2023

January 9, 2023

By Clark Brown Venice has a massive homelessness problem, as everyone knows. Hence, it is important to carefully examine the...

Rendering: Robert James Taylor Architects.
News, Real Estate

Work Begins on 77-Unit Venice Development

January 8, 2023

January 8, 2023

Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Karen Bass. Photos: Official.
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Karen Bass & Traci Park, Perfect Together?

January 8, 2023

January 8, 2023

By Nick Antonicello With the election behind us and the politics of governmental progress now the talk of the day,...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Real Estate

Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in California

January 8, 2023

January 8, 2023

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
News

Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to LA County for $20 Million

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
News, Video

Locals Speak Out Against Venice Lifeguard Tower Removal

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
Food & Drink, News, sponsored, Video

Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

One of LA’s Most Popular Breakfast Burritos Opening on the Westside

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cidery Opening Taproom in Venice

January 5, 2023

January 5, 2023

Honest Abe opening in conjunction with SoCal Vibes space at 1522 Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana Honest Abe Cidery seems...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Bass and Park Announce Launch of Program to Address Homelessness in Venice

January 4, 2023

January 4, 2023

Newly installed mayor and councilmember announce launch of Inside Safe initiative for Venice By Sam Catanzaro Newly sworn-in Mayor Karen...
News

Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire

January 4, 2023

January 4, 2023

December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case

January 3, 2023

January 3, 2023

$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds  A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
News

Candidate Filing Open One More Week for the 2023 Venice Neighborhood Council Election

January 3, 2023

January 3, 2023

Neighborhood Council board members are direct advocates for Venice to City Hall The candidate filing phase is opened for one...

