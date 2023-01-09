Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure.
Video sponsored by DPP.
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City
Column: Vacant Parcels at LAX Are Necessary for Mayor’s Inside Safe Initiative
January 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
By Clark Brown Venice has a massive homelessness problem, as everyone knows. Hence, it is important to carefully examine the...
Work Begins on 77-Unit Venice Development
January 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...
Venice Shorts: Karen Bass & Traci Park, Perfect Together?
January 8, 2023 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello With the election behind us and the politics of governmental progress now the talk of the day,...
Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in California
January 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month
By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...
Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to LA County for $20 Million
Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
Locals Speak Out Against Venice Lifeguard Tower Removal
January 5, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
January 5, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
One of LA’s Most Popular Breakfast Burritos Opening on the Westside
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Cidery Opening Taproom in Venice
Honest Abe opening in conjunction with SoCal Vibes space at 1522 Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana Honest Abe Cidery seems...
Bass and Park Announce Launch of Program to Address Homelessness in Venice
January 4, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Newly installed mayor and councilmember announce launch of Inside Safe initiative for Venice By Sam Catanzaro Newly sworn-in Mayor Karen...
Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire
January 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...
Marina del Rey Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case
January 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
Candidate Filing Open One More Week for the 2023 Venice Neighborhood Council Election
January 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Neighborhood Council board members are direct advocates for Venice to City Hall The candidate filing phase is opened for one...
