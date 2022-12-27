Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one of Tongva Park’s metal overlook structures.
Local Public Art Installation “High Hopes” Brings Together Community
Looking Back on Venice Video Stories in 2022
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
Yo! Venice’s Most Popular Articles of 2022
December 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Tsunami...
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
December 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
Top 10 Venice Real Estate Articles of 2022
December 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Venice area As 2022 comes to a...
Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station
December 25, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Transit center is not expected to open until 2024 By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...
27-Unit Apartment Development Underway in Mar Vista
Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...
Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant
“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...
Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness
Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary
December 23, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...
LAPD Warns Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam
Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...
Superfine Pizza Owners to Open Playa Vista Restaurant
December 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...
Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening in Venice
December 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant By Dolores Quintana Venice will soon see a new...
The Original Taro Donut Shop Opens on Main Street
December 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Wolf Sanctuary Reconnecting Humans with Nature Just Outside L.A
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
