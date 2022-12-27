December 27, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Public Art Installation “High Hopes” Brings Together Community

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one of Tongva Park’s metal overlook structures.
.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.

in Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

Looking Back on Venice Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
News

Yo! Venice’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Tsunami...
Real Estate, Video

The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Venice Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Venice area As 2022 comes to a...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate

Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Transit center is not expected to open until 2024  By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...

Rendering: Beach City Capital.
News, Real Estate

27-Unit Apartment Development Underway in Mar Vista

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...

The Hula Hoop pizza from The Rose in Venice. Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...
News

Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

LAPD Warns Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: superfinepizza.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Superfine Pizza Owners to Open Playa Vista Restaurant

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening in Venice

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant By Dolores Quintana Venice will soon see a new...
Food & Drink, Video

The Original Taro Donut Shop Opens on Main Street

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness, wildlife

Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Wolf Sanctuary Reconnecting Humans with Nature Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR