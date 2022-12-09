Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching priceless life lessons
.Video sponsored by Vistamar School.
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching priceless life lessons
.Video sponsored by Vistamar School.
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
December 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Report deems actress’s death accidental By Sam Catanzaro A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by...
December 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Clark Brown, elected member of the Board of the Venice Neighborhood Council and Community Officer The City of Los...
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
December 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Oakberry moving into former Pudu Pudu space By Dolores Quintana Oakberry, an acai bowl restaurant, is coming to Venice in...
December 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
December 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Venice High School Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Since...
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
December 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
December 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...
12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units By Dolores Quintana In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has...
Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
December 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa MonicaRead more
Bass, Park could become unlikely allies in fighting homelessness, rising crime and the quality-of-life issues that plague both Angelenos and...Read more