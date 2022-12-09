December 9, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching priceless life lessons

.Video sponsored by Vistamar School.

in News, Upbeat Beat, Video
Related Posts
events, Holiday, Video

Holiday Events at The Fairmont Hotel to Ring in the Season

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
News

Coroner’s Report Finds Anne Heche Not Impaired at Time of Fatal Mar Vista Crash

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Report deems actress’s death accidental By Sam Catanzaro A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by...
News

Op-Ed: Flower Avenue Comprehensive Cleanups

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

By Clark Brown, elected member of the Board of the Venice Neighborhood Council and Community Officer The City of Los...
Food & Drink, Video

Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...

Photo: Facebook (@oakberryusa).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Acai Bowl Spot Coming to Abbot Kinney

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

Oakberry moving into former Pudu Pudu space By Dolores Quintana Oakberry, an acai bowl restaurant, is coming to Venice in...

Lobster bolognese with brown butter truffle froth from Citrin. Photo: Instagram.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

No Venice Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
events, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
News, Upbeat Beat

38th Annual Venice High School Jackets of Excellence Awards This Friday

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Venice High School Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Since...
events, News, Video

Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11th Anniversary

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
News

LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Contentious Scattergood Power Plant Plan

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves $5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD-11

December 3, 2022

Read more
December 3, 2022

Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...

Rendering: Mika Design Group.
News, Real Estate

Developer Plans 74-Unit Apartment Complex on Site of Former Mar Vista Church

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units By Dolores Quintana In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Home Prices Continue to Decline

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

 Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
Holiday, Video

Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
News

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR