December 8, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Lobster bolognese with brown butter truffle froth from Citrin. Photo: Instagram.

No Venice Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars

18 new California restaurants added to the guide

By Dolores Quintana

The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles. 

Citrin in Santa Monica joins Josiah Citrin’s Melisse on the Michelin star list and here’s what the Michelin guide has to say about Citrin: 

Cuisine: Californian
Chef Ken Takayama’s cuisine sends forth signature combinations of French technique with an abundance of California’s seasonal produce, focusing on updated takes on classically rooted flavors with modern, global touches.

Melissè – Citrin’s sister restaurant – also retained its two Michelin stars for the second consecutive year. Santa Monica restaurants Colapasta, Fathers Office and Tumbi were named Bib Gourmands for 2023 as well. 

Hatchet Hall in Culver City has been awarded a star. Here’s what the Michelin guide has to say about Hatchet Hall: 

Cuisine: American
This is open-flame cooking, rendered with a Southern twang and seasonal focus thanks to an abundance of local products. Rolls and biscuits should not be missed, while vegetable-based items, like collard greens with smoked turkey, speak of quality ingredients and delicious balance.

Manzke in Beverly Hills is the third restaurant on the list. Here’s what the Michelin guide has to say about Manzke: 

Cuisine: Contemporary
Settle in for a ten-course tasting menu boasting a contemporary style that blends French techniques with Californian influences and Asian notes. Wolfe Ranch quail is plated over steel-cut oats and served with a round of boudin blanc with a sauce of black truffle jus and grated frozen torchon of foie gras. 

Three other Westside neighborhoods were named Bib Gourmands: Chulita in Venice, Pizzana in Brentwood, Bee Taqueria

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
events, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
News, Upbeat Beat

38th Annual Venice High School Jackets of Excellence Awards This Friday

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Venice High School Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Since...
events, News, Video

Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11th Anniversary

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
News

LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Contentious Scattergood Power Plant Plan

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves $5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD-11

December 3, 2022

Read more
December 3, 2022

Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...

Rendering: Mika Design Group.
News, Real Estate

Developer Plans 74-Unit Apartment Complex on Site of Former Mar Vista Church

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units By Dolores Quintana In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Home Prices Continue to Decline

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

 Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
News

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...

Photo: Facebook (@AnnenbergPetSpace)
News

Jeremiah Watkins Headlining Dog-Friendly Comedy Show in Playa Vista

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Friday evening show set for Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Popular comedian Jeremiah Watkins will be heading a dog-friendly comedy show at...
News

LADOT to Carry Out Venice Boulevard Traffic Projects

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

Work set to begin this month, to be complete summer 2023 The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will be...
Food & Drink, Market Report, Video

Market Report: Ingredients For Your Holiday Meals and Decor

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.

Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Offering Five-Course Truffle Tasting Menu

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

$100 dinner through all of December at The Rose The Rose Venice has announced via its Instagram page that its...

Photo: Facebook (@felixlosangeles).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Felix’s Evan Funke Opening New Restaurant

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...

The 2021 Venice Sign Lighting. Photo: Venice Paparazzi.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Sign Lighting Returns This Weekend

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Annual event returns December 3 The annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend! The event, now in its 11th...
News, Upbeat Beat

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR