Acai Bowl Spot Coming to Abbot Kinney

Oakberry moving into former Pudu Pudu space

By Dolores Quintana

Oakberry, an acai bowl restaurant, is coming to Venice in the former Pudu Pudu space at 1432 Abbot Kinney Boulevard as reported by What Now Los Angeles. According to the report

Regional Developer JP Bianchini stated that the new restaurant is projected to open in early 2023. Bianchi was quoted by What Now Los Angeles and he said, “We expected to open in January, but still can’t confirm because we’re depending on some permit dates from the city. A Q1 2023 opening is more guaranteed.”

Oakberry is a Brazilian brand that has locations worldwide including locations in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Germany and Thailand among many other countries with between 400 and 500 locations in total. The restaurant only serves Acai bowls and smoothies and lists its ingredients on its website, which says, “Organic açaí pulp, water, organic sugar, organic blue agave syrup, stabilizer sodium alginate, guarana natural flavor and acidulant citric acid. GLUTEN FREE.”

Bianchini elaborated, as quoted by WNLA, “We want to bring a healthy, original, and tasty acai experience to the community. Venice needs a reliable food option and we believe Oakberry can fit that need. We are also building a space where the community can gather to work, talk, laugh, and have a good time.”