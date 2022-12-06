Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!
.
Video sponsored by School of Rock
Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11th Anniversary
LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Contentious Scattergood Power Plant Plan
December 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
LA City Council Approves $5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD-11
December 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...
Developer Plans 74-Unit Apartment Complex on Site of Former Mar Vista Church
12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units By Dolores Quintana In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has...
Los Angeles Home Prices Continue to Decline
Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica
December 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica
Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...
Jeremiah Watkins Headlining Dog-Friendly Comedy Show in Playa Vista
Friday evening show set for Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Popular comedian Jeremiah Watkins will be heading a dog-friendly comedy show at...
LADOT to Carry Out Venice Boulevard Traffic Projects
December 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Work set to begin this month, to be complete summer 2023 The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will be...
Market Report: Ingredients For Your Holiday Meals and Decor
December 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Venice Restaurant Offering Five-Course Truffle Tasting Menu
December 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$100 dinner through all of December at The Rose The Rose Venice has announced via its Instagram page that its...
Felix’s Evan Funke Opening New Restaurant
November 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...
Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Venice Sign Lighting Returns This Weekend
November 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Annual event returns December 3 The annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend! The event, now in its 11th...
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays
November 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...
Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December
November 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
