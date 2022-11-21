Thacher Road Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community.
South Bay Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Scam Involving Fake Open Houses at Not-for-Sale Homes
November 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Adolfo Schoneke sentenced to 54 years in federal prison in connection to $6 million real estate scam A South Bay...
Five-Story Development Planned for Palms
November 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Kelton Avenue project would include 43 units By Dolores Quintana Palms has a new proposed five-story multifamily complex in the...
Venice Canal Home Formerly Owned by South Park Creator Lists for $6.9 Million
November 19, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Four-bedroom home previously owned by Trey Parker hits market By Dolores Quintana One of the homes on the westward-facing side...
Venice Lions Club Event Helps Homeless Veterans on West L.A VA Campus
November 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...
Man Arrested for Back to Back Armed Robberies of People in Their Cars
November 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Man wanted for Culver City robberies arrested by Beverly Hills police A man was arrested last week for a series...
Veterans Sue Department of Veterans Affairs for Failure to Build Housing at West Los Angeles VA
November 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Lawsuit contends the agency not meeting legal obligation to house veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus By Sam Catanzaro...
Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race
November 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement...
Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
Breadblok Opening Venice Bakery
November 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Rose Avenue storefront planned for popular gluten-free bakery By Dolores Quintana The gluten-free French bakery Breadblok continues to open new...
Alfred Coffee Opening in Marina del Rey
November 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...
Venice Family Clinic Names New CEO
November 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Physician Dr. Mitesh Popat brings extensive experience in community health care to lead the clinic during a time of growth ...
Annual Moby Dick Reading Returns to Venice Beach This Weekend
November 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
November 19 and 20 at the Venice Breakwater The Venice Oceanarium’s annual Moby Dick reading returns to Venice Beach this...
Park Continues to Lead Darling in Race to Replace Mike Bonin After Monday Tally
November 14, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 6.8 point lead over Erin Darling as of Monday afternoon in race to replace Mike Bonin By...
West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Plans to Expand LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal Move Forward
November 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project will include eight passenger gates By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the...
