Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location

Studio City location planned for sandwich spot

By Dolores QU

Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant in Westwood, is in the process of opening another location, this time in the San Fernando Valley, as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

This location would be located at 12265 W. Ventura Blvd. Ste. 111., the site of a defunct Jamba Juice location in Studio City. According to What Now Los Angeles, the founder of the restaurant Salvatore Capek, has applied to the Los Angeles Planning Department for approval of the new restaurant.

This would be the company’s eighth restaurant and would continue the trend of Fat Sal’s building smaller-sized locations that focus on take-out in the area. The company has seven Los Angeles area locations and one in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This particular stretch of Ventura Boulevard is a well-traveled area with lots of restaurants, coffee shops and retail stores where people in the neighborhood gather to shop and eat, so this is a perfect spot for Fat Sal’s and their popular sandwiches and as a late night option in an area where most restaurants close by 10:00 p.m.

The menu has the Fat sandwiches, Fat Fries, both regular fries and loaded versions, Fat Shakes, Sal’s Signature Burgers, Standard Burgers, Gyros, salads, wraps and sides. There’s even a breakfast sandwich, called Fat Breakfast, of course, with fried eggs, ham, crisp bacon, breakfast sausage, mozzarella sticks, melted American, tots, ketchup and Tapatío on a butter-grilled hero.

In addition to Westwood, Fat Sal’s has a recently-opened location in Venice, Encino, Koreatown, Lincoln Heights, Hollywood and Saudi Arabia.