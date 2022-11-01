November 1, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica Auctions.

Life and Arts, Video

Live Art Auction Showcasing Real Works Happening This Sunday

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
News, Real Estate, Video

Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

Developers Secure $40 Million Loan for Del Rey Apartments Under Construction

Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...

Rendering: Kevin Tsai Architecture.
News, Real Estate

47-Unit, Mixed-Use Development Planned for Venice Boulevard

Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant. By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use apartment structure...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...

Heidi Feldstein Soto, who is being outspent by large sums in her improbable race for LA City Attorney seems poised for a potential upset of frontrunner Faisal Gill come Tuesday, November 8th. Photos: Courtesy.
News

Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!

By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...

A house burns on Flower Avenue Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAFD Put Out to Venice Fires

Houses on Flower Street and Brooks Avenue catch fire this week Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) crews put out two...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Historic Bar With Ghost Inspired Cocktails

The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Paloma Now Open in Former Zinque Space on Abbot Kinney

Mediterranean-style restaurant up and running in new Venice space with over 130 outdoor seats  By Dolores Quintana Paloma is now...

Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Second Most Expensive City in Country for Burger and Fries

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal).
Crime, News

Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents

Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Experience Historical Gems at Local Antiquities Shop Jadis

Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend

$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...

Left to right: Chuck Lorre, Gina Yashere, Liz Forer, Billy Gardell Folake Olowofoyeku at Power of Us Event. Photo: David Crotty & Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Honors Outgoing CEO Elizabeth Benson Forer at Power of Us Event

October 23 Celebration featured Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere and more Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center...

