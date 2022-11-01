November 1, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Live Art Auction Showcasing Real Works Happening This Sunday

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of what’s on offer in this video.

