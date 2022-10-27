Paloma Now Open in Former Zinque Space on Abbot Kinney

Mediterranean-style restaurant up and running in new Venice space with over 130 outdoor seats

By Dolores Quintana



Paloma is now open in the old Zinque space on Abbot Kinney in Venice as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The space, also formerly the site of the Argentinan wine bar Varro, is now an outdoor space to take advantage of the Venice vibe. Chef Raul Cerritos is in charge of the kitchen at Paloma and is bringing a Mediterranean-style menu to the restaurant that uses both Italian and French cooking as its base.

The restaurant does not yet have a website, but the Instagram page details some of the dishes that Paloma is serving. Woodfired Langoustines served with lemon and a romaine salad and a beautifully plated avocado toast. Paloma’s Resy site, where you can grab a reservation, describes the restaurant and says, Paloma “encapsulates the breezy, sunny vibes of Venice, CA. Situated on a prominent corner of Venice and Abbott Kinney Blvd., the all-day restaurant is an oasis where locals can soak in the sun while sipping on their morning cappuccinos and grab a breakfast wrap to-go, or where weary travelers can luxuriate in the best Southern California has to offer – fresh, farmers market-driven organic fare paired with perfect, temperate weather and views. Touting ample outdoor seating, the restaurant will have 146 seats al fresco, and 36 seats indoors which include 8 seats at the bar. Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, Paloma will be the ultimate meeting place on the Westside.”

The restaurant’s patio is a prime example of what can be done with the city’s al fresco dining permits and was designed by Event Eleven with interiors, including an open kitchen, by Theresa Fatino Design according to Eater Los Angeles. Paloma only has a beer and wine license for now, but that means that beer, wine and champagne are available as are soju cocktails and saki.

The restaurant is closed on Monday but is open Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. through 11:00 p.m.