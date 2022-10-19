October 20, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Trader Joe’s Free Samples Are Back

Free coffee will not be returning

By Dolores Quintana

If you have been missing the always popular free samples at Trader Joe’s, they are coming back after their long absence due to COVID-19 as reported by The Los Angeles Times.  The announcement was made on the chain’s podcast episode that was released this week where the hosts stated, “demo is back” as quoted by The Los Angeles Times. 

On it, Tara Miller, Trader Joe’s director of words and phrases and clauses, said as quoted by The Los Angeles Times, “It hasn’t been possible to offer a lot of product samples in our stores over the past few years, but we are bringing it back with a new approach.” 

However, this wasn’t the first time the news got out. Customers at Trader Joe’s locations with samples started sharing their happiness on social media. One customer actually noted how long it had been in their tweet, “Today, exactly 2 years and 7 months after lock down, I was offered a free sample at #TraderJoes for the first time since the before times. And it was good.”

Matt Sloan, the company’s marketing director said, “Really what it is, is the ability to share with you something we’d like you to taste. We gathered 537 plus [store] captains from across the country to let them know, it’s time to open that bag of chips again. ”While this is good news, one popular item won’t be back. Free coffee is not returning according to a report from CNN Business, who spoke with Trader Joe’s employees who confirmed this sad news.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@DinahsFamilyRestaurant).
Dining, News

Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain By Dolores Quintana  Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the...

Photo: Rob Stark Photography.
Dining, News

The Brig Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Weekend With 70-Cent Drinks

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Celebration mset for Sunday, October 23 Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Festive Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 years

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Fall Adoption Drive at Local Animal Shelter

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
News

City Council Still in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Crime, News, Video

Local Artist Asks for Stolen Paintings to be Returned After Gallery Break in

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Crime, News

Wheelchair Bound Man Brutally Stabbed in Mar Vista

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
Dining, News

Fat Sal’s Host Official Grand Opening at Washington Square

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Latest eatery to open at Venice Beach shows signs of a local economy rebounding and coming out of COVID-19! By...

3659-3663 S. Motor Avenue, seen in 2020. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School

October 15, 2022

Read more
October 15, 2022

Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue...

Photo: Virtually Here Studios.
News, Real Estate

Venice Home From Award-Winning Architect Hits Market

October 15, 2022

Read more
October 15, 2022

Charlie Sutherland-designed home for sale for $5.89 million By Dolores Quintana A home built by Scottish architect Charlie Sutherland has...
News, Real Estate

Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
News, Video

Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden’s Visit to VA

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
News

Fallout Continues in LA City Council Scandal as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...

Grilled amberjack from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Restaurateurs in Venice Boulevard Strip Mall in Tough Spot Following Recent Fire

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet  By...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR