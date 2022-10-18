Fat Sal’s Host Official Grand Opening at Washington Square

Latest eatery to open at Venice Beach shows signs of a local economy rebounding and coming out of COVID-19!

By Nick Antonicello

Fat Sal’s, the latest and newest sandwich shop at Washington Square is another example of a recovering economy and better things ahead for local retailers as the tourists make their way back to Venice.

Wednesday’s event was hosted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce (www.venicechamber.net) in cooperation with Rick Yudt, Operations Manager for Fat Sal’s (www.fatsalsdeli.com) in which about 100 or so Chamber members and other guests celebrated the newest dining experience when it comes to super-sized sandwiches and other tasty delights on the menu.

Fat Sal’s is open late till 3:00 am and has been embraced by the community as a positive addition to the neighborhood.

For more information about the food and menu, call (310) 625-0044.