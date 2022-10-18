After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings.
.
Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Local Artist Asks for Stolen Paintings to be Returned After Gallery Break in
Wheelchair Bound Man Brutally Stabbed in Mar Vista
October 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
Fat Sal’s Host Official Grand Opening at Washington Square
October 18, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Latest eatery to open at Venice Beach shows signs of a local economy rebounding and coming out of COVID-19! By...
68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School
October 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue...
Venice Home From Award-Winning Architect Hits Market
October 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Charlie Sutherland-designed home for sale for $5.89 million By Dolores Quintana A home built by Scottish architect Charlie Sutherland has...
Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month
October 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden’s Visit to VA
October 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Fallout Continues in LA City Council Scandal as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign
October 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...
Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places
October 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.
October 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...
Restaurateurs in Venice Boulevard Strip Mall in Tough Spot Following Recent Fire
September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet By...
Venice Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Superba, Night + Market make list from Tasting Table By Dolores Quintana Tasting Table has published a list of the...
Disabled Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
October 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns to Ocean Front Walk This Weekend
Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
Honor a Venice High School Student With a Jacket of Excellence!
October 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence Awards returns to award up to 118 students The annual Venice High School...
18-Year-Old Arrested for Brandishing Handgun at Venice Boulevard Bowling Alley
October 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Jose Daniel Martinez arrested in connection to September 6 incident The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Operations-West Bureau Gun Violence...
