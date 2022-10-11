The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins, art installations, and a hay maze for everyone to enjoy.
.
Video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.
Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open Now at Simon Meadows
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins, art installations, and a hay maze for everyone to enjoy.
Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic
October 11, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council District 11 race intensifies By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...
Column: Will the Flower Street Encampment at Lincoln Be Finally Cleaned, Cleared and Made Safe?
October 11, 2022 Nick Antonicello
VNC Community Officer Clark Brown committed to removing Venice’s largest current street encampment. By Nick Antonicello Neighborhood Community Officer Clark...
LA City Council President Resigns from Leadership Role Following Leaked Tape of Racist Remarks
October 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
Safety Upgrades for Key Intersections Along Wilshire Blvd
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
A Look Inside the Venice Home of Former Apple Designer Christopher Stringer
By Dolores Quintana Industrial designer Christopher Stringer and Elizabeth Paige Smith, who are married, live in their Venice Bungalow home...
LA City Council Votes to End Eviction Moratorium
Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...
Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough
It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone By Dolores Quintana Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron...
Fire Along Venice Canals That Destroyed Home Started by Homeless, Neighbors Say
Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation by LAFD Neighbors of a Venice Canal home that burned down over...
Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council
By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...
LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11
October 7, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...
Column: The Rule of Law – 41.18, Erin Darling and Traci Park
A lot has been made the past couple of years about justice and public safety in Los Angeles. Emotions run...
‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Taco Crawl with Danny Trejo Highlighting Westside Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.
October 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States By...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open Now at Simon Meadows
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...Read more
POPULAR
Taco Crawl with Danny Trejo Highlighting Westside Restaurants
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...Read more