Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open Now at Simon Meadows

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins, art installations, and a hay maze for everyone to enjoy.
Video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

LA City Council District 11 race intensifies  By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...

The Flower Street encampment. Photo: Clark Brown.
News, Opinion

Column: Will the Flower Street Encampment at Lincoln Be Finally Cleaned, Cleared and Made Safe?

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

VNC Community Officer Clark Brown committed to removing Venice’s largest current street encampment. By Nick Antonicello Neighborhood Community Officer Clark...
News

LA City Council President Resigns from Leadership Role Following Leaked Tape of Racist Remarks

October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022

Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
Real Estate, Video

Safety Upgrades for Key Intersections Along Wilshire Blvd

October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022

City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd.

Christopher Stringer. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Real Estate

A Look Inside the Venice Home of Former Apple Designer Christopher Stringer

October 8, 2022

October 8, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Industrial designer Christopher Stringer and Elizabeth Paige Smith, who are married, live in their Venice Bungalow home...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Votes to End Eviction Moratorium

October 8, 2022

October 8, 2022

Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...
News, Real Estate

Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough

October 8, 2022

October 8, 2022

It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
News

Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas

October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone  By Dolores Quintana Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron...

A fire burns along the Venice Canals Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Fire Along Venice Canals That Destroyed Home Started by Homeless, Neighbors Say

October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022

Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation by LAFD Neighbors of a Venice Canal home that burned down over...

Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council

October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...

Mike Newhouse. Photo: Official.
News

LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11

October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Column: The Rule of Law – 41.18, Erin Darling and Traci Park

October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022

A lot has been made the past couple of years about justice and public safety in Los Angeles. Emotions run...
Food & Drink, Video

‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Food & Drink, Video

Taco Crawl with Danny Trejo Highlighting Westside Restaurants

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants.

El Primo Tacos. Photo: Sam Catanazaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States By...

