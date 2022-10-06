October 6, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over 20 TVs – all while snacking on delicious pub focused eats!

Taco Crawl with Danny Trejo Highlighting Westside Restaurants

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...

El Primo Tacos. Photo: Sam Catanazaro.
Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States By...

Photo: LAX
Terminal 3 is LAX’s New Food Hub

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
‘League of Originals’ Artist Event Showcases Local Brands in Venice

October 5, 2022

October 5, 2022

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Mixed-use Apartments Replacing Chipotle Under Review

October 3, 2022

October 3, 2022

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

September 29, 2022

September 29, 2022

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Ocean Park’s Love Coffee Bar Opening Mar Vista Location

September 29, 2022

September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Marina del Rey Location Planned for Popular San Gabriel Valley Ramen Restaurant

September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...

600 Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
New Restaurant Moving Into Former Zinque Space on Venice Boulevard

September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022

Paloma Restaurant + Bar coming to 600 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Venice is about to get another new restaurant...
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood

September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022

Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

September 26, 2022

September 26, 2022

Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City

September 22, 2022

September 22, 2022

Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture By Dolores Quintana Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working...

