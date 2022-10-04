Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy.
Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice
Residents Battling City of LA Over Westchester Park Homeless Encampment
October 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents By Dolores Quintana A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the...
Light Restoration at Venice Pier Now Underway!
October 4, 2022 Nick Antonicello
LA City officials making necessary corrections and installations to have pier lit again sometime by mid-October! By Nick Antonicello Light...
Fire Along Venice Canals Destroys Home and Damages Three Others
October 3, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A fire Sunday night destroyed a home under construction...
Mixed-use Apartments Replacing Chipotle Under Review
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica
Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street By Dolores Quintana Community...
Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard
Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...
One of Venice’s Most Unique Homes Hits Market
$5.8 million price tag on Grand Boulevard property By Dolores Quintana One of Venice’s most unique homes is now up...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay
By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity By Bill Kisliuk/UCLA Newsroom UCLA...
Mask Mandate No Longer in Place for LA Metro
Masking no longer required at LAX as well By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
Venice’s Homeless Count Results Being Questioned
September 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week
September 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...
Ocean Park’s Love Coffee Bar Opening Mar Vista Location
September 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...
Marina del Rey Location Planned for Popular San Gabriel Valley Ramen Restaurant
September 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana...
