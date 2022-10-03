The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire Blvd.
Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.
Mixed-use Apartments Replacing Chipotle Under Review
Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica
Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street By Dolores Quintana Community...
Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard
Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...
One of Venice’s Most Unique Homes Hits Market
$5.8 million price tag on Grand Boulevard property By Dolores Quintana One of Venice’s most unique homes is now up...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory
September 24, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Three-story building would include 167 beds By Dolores Quintana A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at...
Site Cleared for 123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Near Venice
September 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres By Dolores Quintana Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space
September 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Braddock will bring 12,600 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana A revamp of the...
Venice Boulevard Apartment Expansion Project Fully Framed
September 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...Read more
Ocean Park’s Love Coffee Bar Opening Mar Vista Location
3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...Read more