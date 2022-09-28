September 29, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
600 Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.

New Restaurant Moving Into Former Zinque Space on Venice Boulevard

Paloma Restaurant + Bar coming to 600 Venice Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Venice is about to get another new restaurant called Paloma Restaurant + Bar at 600 Venice Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles. This is the former Zinque space that later was the location of Varro, an Argentinian wine from Alejandro Marchesini. 

The location can seat 146 people including 36 seats on the spacious patio. Not much is known for sure about the new restaurant, but according to Eater Los Angeles, SBE Restaurant Group co-founder Reza Roohi is a co-founder of Paloma as well. According to Roohi’s Linkedin site, Roohi “directed pre-opening and management operations for some of the country’s most celebrated nightspots, including Beverly Hills Sanctuary (a partnership with celebrities Pamela Anderson, Brett Michaels, and Costa’s Mandylor), Odessa in Laguna Beach (with former Lakers star Norm Nixon and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington), and the acclaimed SBE nightclub and restaurant brands Area (formerly Prey), Privilege (formerly Shelter), Hyde Lounge, The Lobby, Yu Restaurant & Lounge, and Katsuya in Hollywood.”

The opening is not that far away as Eater Los Angeles noted that the restaurant is hiring staff now.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marina del Rey Location Planned for Popular San Gabriel Valley Ramen Restaurant

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Chamber Is Hiring!

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce The Venice Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Chief Operating Officer to manage...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
News

Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass  By Nick Antonicello Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied...

The area near Centinela and Mitchell. Photo: Google.
News

Man Killed in Mar Vista After Riding Bicycle Into Oncoming Traffic

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Man killed Sunday near Centinela and Mitchell A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle...

Rendering: Los Angeles Department of Health Services
News, Real Estate

Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory

September 24, 2022

Read more
September 24, 2022

Three-story building would include 167 beds By Dolores Quintana A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at...

Rendering: Rios.
News, Real Estate

Site Cleared for 123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Near Venice

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres By Dolores Quintana Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with...

Holly Mitchel. Photo: Courtesy.
News

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Endorses Erin Darling for Los Angeles City Council

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Mitchell becomes the latest in a long and growing list of Westside elected officials to endorse the Venice local! By...

Gil Cedill in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Endorses Traci Park in CD-11

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Councilman praises Park, calls her “a fighter that will stand up for both the unhoused and housed.” California Lt. Governor...
News

Metropolitan Water District Completes Pipeline Repairs Ahead of Schedule Impacting Marina del Rey Residents

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

More than 4 million people affected by shutdown can now resume outdoor watering Residents and businesses in portions of Los...

Photo: Greyson Tarantino/Mami Wata.
News

Venice Surf Shop Reportedly Burglarized on Camera

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Footage posted on social media over the weekend documents burglary at Mami Wata on Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana Video...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture By Dolores Quintana Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working...

Photo: Facebook (@babybluesbbq).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice’s Baby Blues BBQ Seeking New Location Following Fire

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Fire end of last month damages Lincoln Boulevard restaurant By Dolores Quintana Baby Blues BBQ in Venice has unfortunately closed...
Food & Drink

Local Chef Dara Yu Becomes Youngest Chef to Win ‘MasterChef’ Title

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Westside local and Gourmandise School teacher Dara Yu chats with us on the red carpet during the viewing party for...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR