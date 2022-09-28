New Restaurant Moving Into Former Zinque Space on Venice Boulevard

Paloma Restaurant + Bar coming to 600 Venice Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Venice is about to get another new restaurant called Paloma Restaurant + Bar at 600 Venice Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles. This is the former Zinque space that later was the location of Varro, an Argentinian wine from Alejandro Marchesini.

The location can seat 146 people including 36 seats on the spacious patio. Not much is known for sure about the new restaurant, but according to Eater Los Angeles, SBE Restaurant Group co-founder Reza Roohi is a co-founder of Paloma as well. According to Roohi’s Linkedin site, Roohi “directed pre-opening and management operations for some of the country’s most celebrated nightspots, including Beverly Hills Sanctuary (a partnership with celebrities Pamela Anderson, Brett Michaels, and Costa’s Mandylor), Odessa in Laguna Beach (with former Lakers star Norm Nixon and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington), and the acclaimed SBE nightclub and restaurant brands Area (formerly Prey), Privilege (formerly Shelter), Hyde Lounge, The Lobby, Yu Restaurant & Lounge, and Katsuya in Hollywood.”

The opening is not that far away as Eater Los Angeles noted that the restaurant is hiring staff now.