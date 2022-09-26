Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice.
.
Video brought to you by DPP.
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice.
Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory
September 24, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Three-story building would include 167 beds By Dolores Quintana A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at...
Site Cleared for 123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Near Venice
September 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres By Dolores Quintana Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space
September 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Braddock will bring 12,600 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana A revamp of the...
Venice Boulevard Apartment Expansion Project Fully Framed
September 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker...
Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Development Nears Completion
September 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra...
Concrete and Glass Venice Home Hits Market
September 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Venice Twins and has been listed for sale at the price of $5.25 million By Dolores Quintana One of...
LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates
September 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce
September 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space....
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...Read more
POPULAR
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...Read more