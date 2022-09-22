September 22, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City

Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture

By Dolores Quintana

Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working towards opening their first freestanding restaurant through the fundraising site GoFundMe as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

The restaurant is owned by sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima and they opened their business just as the pandemic got underway in 2020. The co-owners worked through pop ups at farmer’s markets in Los Angeles and Orange County. Lulu and Nabeshima’s goal is to open their brick and mortar in the Culver City/Mar Vista area. 

The GoFundMe goal that they have set if for $30,000 but they have yet to raise $2,000 as yet. 

