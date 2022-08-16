August 16, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

First Nationally Televised Pickleball Championship Hosted in Pacific Palisades

Over the weekend the world’s best pickleball players competed at the Skechers Invitational Summer Championships hosted at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. Hear from the pros in this video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Video
Related Posts
News, Video

Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal Of Hazardous Waste: YO! Venice Show – August 15th, 2022

August 15, 2022

Read more
August 15, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal...
Real Estate, Video

Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover

August 15, 2022

Read more
August 15, 2022

The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
Video

‘Shakespeare in the Park’ presents free family friendly show “As Boo Like It”

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

The Actors Gang presents “As Boo Like It” a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare play. This free community event...
Food & Drink, Video

Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Video, Wellness

‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Video, Wellness

Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Video, Wellness

Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Video

Increase in Pet-Related Citations at Local Beaches

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Citations for people bringing their pets to local beaches have increased in recent months. Learn more in this video made...
News, Video

‘Superpedestrian’ Introduces New Seated E-Scooter Option: YO! Venice Show – August 8th, 2022

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Robbery Suspect On Lincoln Ave And Vernon Ave * ‘Superpedestrian’...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Video, Wellness

Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
Video, Wellness

Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth

August 3, 2022

Read more
August 3, 2022

The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...
Video

Federal Funds Approved for New Potrero Canyon Park Trail

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu recently announced that over $1 million in federal funds had been approved to pay for the...
Veterans, Video

Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant...

