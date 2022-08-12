August 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Anne Heche in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Anne Heche Not Expected to Survive Following Fiery Mar Vista Crash

Representatives for actress say Heche “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” and “is not expected to survive”

By Sam Catanzaro

Actress Anne Heche is not expected to survive after suffering “catastrophic brain injuries” in a Mar Vista car crash last week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on August 5 at a two-story home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue. 

An LAFD spokesperson said the vehicle “struck and came to rest well within a 738- square-foot two-story home, built in 1952, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” 

Heche suffered severe burns in the crash and was taken to a local hospital where she was put on life support. 

On Thursday night, Heche’s representatives issued a statement saying the actress is not expected to survive. 

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” reads the statement. “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.” 

Heche, who first came to prominence in her double role as twins on the soap opera “Another World” is perhaps best known for her roles in such films as “Donnie Brasco”, “Volcano” and “Six Days, Seven Nights”.

Before Thursday night’s update from her representatives, the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating Heche for felony DUI.

Neighbors of the person whose home was destroyed in the crash, Lynne Mishele, have started a GoFundMe campaign to help her, raising more than $145,000 as of Friday morning. 

“Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful. The home, however, was completely burned,” reads the page. “Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.” 

“You can also help support Lynne getting back on her feet by visiting her Instagram and Tik Tok business pages @creativeorganization,” the GoFundMe continues. 

in News
Related Posts
United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News

Inglewood Marine Wildlife Companies Plead Guilty to Unlawfully Importing Live Corals from Vietnam

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Renaissance Aquatics Inc. and Lim Aqua-Nautic Specialist Inc. each pleaded guilty to two felony counts of unlawfully importing live coral...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18 Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

Photo: whoispachamama.com.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Pachamama now open at 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Dolores Quintana Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Venice Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Yo! Venice’s annual Best of Venice...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August...

The aftermath of a Mar Vista crash involving actress Anne Heche. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

LAPD Awaits Blood Tests Results on Anne Heche Following Mar Vista Crash That Destroyed Home

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Walgrove Avenue home goes up flames after Friday crash By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is awaiting...

The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...
News, Video

‘Superpedestrian’ Introduces New Seated E-Scooter Option: YO! Venice Show – August 8th, 2022

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Robbery Suspect On Lincoln Ave And Vernon Ave * ‘Superpedestrian’...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...

Rendering: AUX Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing

August 6, 2022

Read more
August 6, 2022

7,022 square foot community center will include six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden and multi-use space By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Updating Marina del Rey’s Vision Statement?

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Rendering: Patrick Tighe Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Mixed-use Development Nearly Complete

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...
News, Opinion

LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR