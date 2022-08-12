Anne Heche Not Expected to Survive Following Fiery Mar Vista Crash

Representatives for actress say Heche “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” and “is not expected to survive”

By Sam Catanzaro

Actress Anne Heche is not expected to survive after suffering “catastrophic brain injuries” in a Mar Vista car crash last week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on August 5 at a two-story home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue.

An LAFD spokesperson said the vehicle “struck and came to rest well within a 738- square-foot two-story home, built in 1952, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.”

Heche suffered severe burns in the crash and was taken to a local hospital where she was put on life support.

On Thursday night, Heche’s representatives issued a statement saying the actress is not expected to survive.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” reads the statement. “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Heche, who first came to prominence in her double role as twins on the soap opera “Another World” is perhaps best known for her roles in such films as “Donnie Brasco”, “Volcano” and “Six Days, Seven Nights”.

Before Thursday night’s update from her representatives, the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating Heche for felony DUI.

Neighbors of the person whose home was destroyed in the crash, Lynne Mishele, have started a GoFundMe campaign to help her, raising more than $145,000 as of Friday morning.

“Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful. The home, however, was completely burned,” reads the page. “Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

“You can also help support Lynne getting back on her feet by visiting her Instagram and Tik Tok business pages @creativeorganization,” the GoFundMe continues.