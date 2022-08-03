NYC-Based Superfood Smoothie Restaurant Opens on Abbot Kinney

Loco Coco now open at 1202 Abbot Kinney

Loco Coco, the vegan, superfood-based bowl and smoothie restaurant founded in 2017 on the Upper East Side of Manhattan has opened its flagship Los Angeles location on Abbot Kinney Boulevard. The Abbot Kinney restaurant is Loco Coco’s fourth location and first to open outside of New York.

Inspired by the unique taste and eye-popping color of the pitaya (aka Dragon) fruit, Loco Coco’s menu is filled with vegan, raw ingredients such as acai, jackfruit, aloe, maca, spirulina, locally sourced fresh fruit galore, over 40 Superfood Boosters and more! Guests can expect Acai Bowls, Wellness Shots, Snacks, Smoothies, and Superfood Enhanced Soft Serve; along with the ability to customize any bowl with endless superfood additions to create a uniquely nutritious meal based on one’s dietary needs. A few menu highlights include the O.G. L.C. Bowl packed with Pitaya, Coconut, Banana, Vanilla, and Coconut Milk, with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Fresh Dragon Fruit, and Coconut Flake toppings, the Blue Smoothie with Jackfruit, Aloe, Pineapple, Avocado, Coconut, Blue Majik, MCT oil, Maple Syrup, Resveratrol, Glutathione, Camu Camu, Hemp Milk; and an assortment of unique matcha drinks like the Pink Pitaya Matcha Latte.

“I’ve always been inspired by Los Angeles’ vibrant and diverse dining scene and creative vegan community,” says Co-Founder and Owner Max Alocbi. “There is always something new to discover and explore here, and I hope to reciprocate that in a small way with Loco Coco”.

The Venice Loco Coco is the brand’s largest location, breaking out of the tiny 180 square foot New York footprint. It includes porch pop-up space for like-minded brands looking to host community orientated events, such as talks, yoga, performances and more! Seating will be available inside and out along with free wifi, and a stay-and-hang vibe courtesy of bike and surfboard racks, and murals by local artists Joel Shiels and Nir Peled.

Loco Coco Los Angeles is located in Venice at 1202 Abbot Kinney and will open daily from 8:00am to 8:00pm.