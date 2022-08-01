A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen as offices for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by…. The Canyon Club.
Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.
Renovations Complete for Marina del Rey Hotel
Three-month project included a full redesign of SALT’s indoor and outdoor dining spaces By Dolores Quintana The Marina del Hotel...
LA City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium
Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023 By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium,...
Local Non-Profit Animal Rescue Burglarized
July 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Cat Cafe Lounge in West L.A was recently the victim of a burglary..Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
RAND Study Highlights Flaws in New Mental Health Distress Hotline 988
Study found that out of a pool of 180 officials surveyed, only around 16 percent of survey respondents reported that...
Police Search for Man Wanted for Stabbing Wife in Venice
July 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Gerardo Doroteo wanted for July 25 stabbing By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Division detectives are...
Column: CD-11 Council Candidate Traci Park Appears Before VNC Homeless Committee
July 28, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Q&A with Council runoff hopeful, Park talks frankly about homelessness in Venice, describing the issue as complex, no single solution,...
What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?
July 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
Yama Seafood Open in Mar Vista
July 27, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Soft opening hours until August By Dolores Quintana We reported back in April that Yama Seafood would soon be coming...
BBQ+Rice Korean Restaurant Opening in Venice Soon
July 27, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Korean spot opening Venice Boulevard location in September By Dolores Quintana BBQ+Rice is again expanding as reported by What Now...
Meet The New President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging
July 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WISE & Healthy Aging has been a staple of the community and a trusted resource for nearly 50 years. Now,...
Cedars-Sinai Ranked #2 Hospital in Nation by U.S. News & World Report
July 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
In annual best hospitals analysis, Cedars also ranked nationally in 11 medical specialties and earned #1 overall ranking in California...
California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative Awards $60,000 to Local Shelters
July 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
19 California organizations will receive funding to improve dog and cat lifesaving in their communities California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative...
Surfrider Foundation Hosting Playa del Rey Beach Cleanup This Weekend
July 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
July 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Toe’s Beach The Surfrider Foundation is hosting a beach cleanup in Playa...
Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market
July 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...
Police Search For Stabbing Suspect Near Abbot Kinney And Venice Blvd: YO! Venice Show – July 25th, 2022
July 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Stabbing Suspect Near Abbot Kinney And Venice Blvd * Hyperion...
