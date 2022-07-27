BBQ+Rice Korean Restaurant Opening in Venice Soon

Korean spot opening Venice Boulevard location in September

By Dolores Quintana

BBQ+Rice is again expanding as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The Korean Rice bowl restaurant has locations in West Hollywood at 7363 W Sunset Blvd and “Eaho” or East Hollywood at 5706 Santa Monica Blvd. The new location will open in Venice at 12819 Venice Blvd. according to What Now Los Angeles hopefully in September of this year.

The BBQ+Rice website says “We specialize in Korean dishes that are authentic, contemporary and full of flavor. Our menu includes traditional items like Bulgogi Rice Bowl, Spicy Pork Bowl, Black Pepper Chicken and our specialty, the Galbi Bowl made with braised short ribs and vegetables. Add our Korean Fried Chicken to complete your meal!”

The restaurants are open in the split shift model from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and then 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. On their menu, you can find bulgogi, black pepper chicken, galbi, spicy pork, wok-fried tofu and spicy chicken options. There are also salads available like the bulgogi salad and spicy chicken mayo salads. The restaurant considers their Korean fried chicken as sides, which sounds like a meal, but whatever works for you, fried chicken dumplings, and fried pickle and kimchi.