Photo: Facebook (@NonStop Sushi)

Santa Monica Sushi Restaurant Expanding Into Marina del Rey

4025 Del Rey location for NonStop Sushi

By Dolores Quintana

Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar will soon have a second location in Marina Del Rey as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The new location will be at 4025 Del Rey Ave and while the restaurant has stopped its All You Can Eat service, there are still plenty of options with its dine-in and takeout service that runs from when the restaurant opens at 12:00 p.m. The restaurant serves a mix of sushi, sashimi, nigiri and chirashi with some truly interesting names for the dishes like the Jessica Alba roll, Rockstar roll, Double Blood roll and Obama Care roll. 

The restaurant also serves such standards as chicken teriyaki and bulgogi bowls, salads, udon noodles and hot and cold appetizers.

According to the restaurant’s website, Nonstop Sushi has been in business since 2015 and the website states, “Our establishment prides itself on offering our patrons unparalleled cuisine with outstanding service. Our goal is for all of our patrons to leave feeling satiated and completely satisfied. For us, there is no comparison to seeing our customers happy.”

Photo: Facebook (@PaniniKabobGrill)
Panini Kebab Grill Opening in Marina del Rey

July 21, 2022

July 21, 2022

Maxella Avenue location for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey will be getting a new location of Panini Kebab Grill soon,...

The Actors’ Gang performs Mighty Morphin Midsummer in the past. Photo: Courtesy.
Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families Is Returning This Summer to Culver City

July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022

After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free...
Marathon Kitten Adoption Event in Playa Vista This Weekend

July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace presents marathon kitten adoption event Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, July...

Aleksei Archer. Photo: Courtesy.
Actress/Activist Aleksei Archer’s New Project ‘Venice Beach Scumbags’ Presents Life on the Edge Here at the Beach!

July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022

Archer’s complex grief journey demonstrates why good people who do wrong things for the right reasons By Nick Antonicello For...

A 2021 mugshot of Abelardo. Photo: Glendale Police Department.
28-Year-Old Arrested for Venice Double Murder

July 19, 2022

July 19, 2022

Suspect charged in April 15 Venice murder By Sam Catanzaro A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in...
City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

July 18, 2022

July 18, 2022

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021 Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric...
Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot on Social Distancing Dispute: YO! Venice Show – July 18th, 2022

July 18, 2022

July 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot On Social Distancing Dispute * Construction Is...

Rendering Runberg Architecture Group
Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development

July 16, 2022

July 16, 2022

11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction By Dolores Quintana A new senior housing complex has begun its...

Photos: The MLS
Venice Canal-Adjacent Home With ‘Banksy Shower’ Included Hits Market

July 16, 2022

July 16, 2022

$2.9 million price tag for custom home By Dolores Quintana A notable and unique home has recently been made available...

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022

1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana  The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...

Photo: USPS.com
Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers

July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022

Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...

Photo: LASD.org
Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna! By Nick...
Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier By Dolores Quintana Could it be possible for Westside Metro...
DUI Checkpoint Coming to Venice Intersection This Weekend

July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022

Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue checkpoint coming this Saturday Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department Thursday, July 14 DUI...

Photo: Facebook (@FatSalsDeli).
Fat Sal’s Opening Venice Beach Location

July 14, 2022

July 14, 2022

37 Washington Boulevard storefront planned for popular sandwich shop By Dolores Quintana Fat Sal’s Deli will open a new location...

