Santa Monica Sushi Restaurant Expanding Into Marina del Rey

4025 Del Rey location for NonStop Sushi

By Dolores Quintana

Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar will soon have a second location in Marina Del Rey as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The new location will be at 4025 Del Rey Ave and while the restaurant has stopped its All You Can Eat service, there are still plenty of options with its dine-in and takeout service that runs from when the restaurant opens at 12:00 p.m. The restaurant serves a mix of sushi, sashimi, nigiri and chirashi with some truly interesting names for the dishes like the Jessica Alba roll, Rockstar roll, Double Blood roll and Obama Care roll.

The restaurant also serves such standards as chicken teriyaki and bulgogi bowls, salads, udon noodles and hot and cold appetizers.

According to the restaurant’s website, Nonstop Sushi has been in business since 2015 and the website states, “Our establishment prides itself on offering our patrons unparalleled cuisine with outstanding service. Our goal is for all of our patrons to leave feeling satiated and completely satisfied. For us, there is no comparison to seeing our customers happy.”