These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating

By Dolores Quintana

Yelp has named its top restaurants to eat at on the Westside according to Yelp reviewers and their reviews on their website. The list does actually list 100 restaurants in the Los Angeles and San Fernando area, but here at their reader’s selections on the Westside of Los Angeles.

Yelpers selected El Primo Tacos in Venice at 845 Lincoln Blvd. El Primo Tacos is a taco truck that only takes cash and vends street tacos of the El Pastor, Carne Asada, Cabeza or cow head, Suadero, and Nopale or cactus. The truck also sells quesadillas and burritos.

Yelpers chose Blasteran Beverly Hills, located at 272 South La Cienega Blvd, and the Yelp page describes it as a “Neighborhood gastro lounge in Beverly Hills focused on dishes loved by Californians -New American cuisine infused with South Eastern Asian flavor, particularly Indonesian.” You can find garlic noodles, a cowboy burger, Gado Gado salad, BBQ Galbi tacos, a chicken Kaarage sandwich, and truffle mac at this eclectic restaurant.

Another Yelper favorite is Emily Grill in Culver City at 10020 Venice Blvd. Founded in 2017, Emily Grill is a Korean Fusion restaurant that serves Korean-style rice bowls, like Japchae or Bulgogi, Korean-style Boxes, like the LA Galbi box or Spicy Pork Box, Soft Tofu, like Plain Soon Tofu or tofu with pumpkin, mushroom, onion and broccoli, Bibimbap described as “bowl of warm white rice topped with namul or kimchi and gochujang, soy sauce, or doenjang.”, and different types of appetizers.

Yelpers shouted out Tapatia Mexican Food in Culver City at 4506 Inglewood Blvd. You can find dishes like Torta Ahogada or Drowned Sandwich, a crusty bread sandwich usually made of pork carnitas and onions “drowned” with a red chile sauce, a Cuban sandwich, ropa vieja, the curiously named specialty – it means “old clothes” in Spanish, a braised beef dish that has varied ingredients usually a vegetable flavored sauce, and churros and bionico, “a fruit salad consisting of a variety of fruits chopped up into small cubes, drenched with crema and topped off with granola, shredded coconut, raisins and sometimes honey.”

Another popular Yelp restaurant on the list is 401k Food and Wine in Venice at 2553 Lincoln Blvd. 401k Food and Wine is a gluten-free restaurant that serves gluten-free bread and sweets baked in-house with a menu of “stuff we love” like half a dozen Kumiai oysters, gluten-free waffles and fried chicken, zucchini blossoms, and a 16-ounce New York Strip Steak. The desserts include a gluten-free banana walnut bread pudding, basil panna cotta and a chocolate caramel affogato. The restaurant also serves port, sherry, wine and gluten-free beer.

n/naka Los Angeles is, of course, listed as one of the Yelp reviewer’s favorites at 3455 Overland Ave. This highly regarded Japanese kaiseki led by chef Niki Nakayama is one of Los Angeles’ most highly regarded restaurants that has earned two Michelin stars and is one of the Los Angeles Times 101 Best restaurants with a worldwide reputation as one of the best examples of fine dining in Los Angeles.

Sustainabowl at 150 S Barrington Ave is another highly rated restaurant on the Yelp list. The restaurant describes itself as “Ethically-sourced poké, vegan and artisanal açai bowls with a low-waste initiative.” and the website notes “Our seafood is delivered daily, our produce is sourced locally and our dishes can easily be modified to accommodate any dietary restrictions. Sustainabowl serves dishes like the Back To Fiji bowl, Thai Jackfruit 2.0 Bowl, and the Get In My Belly Bowl.

Alfalfa Santa Monica located at 2309 Main St Santa Monica also makes Yelp’s list of favorites and serves breakfast burritos, buffalo goddess salad and Dear Darla salad and also has “plant friendly” vegetarian options. Alfalfa Santa Monica describes itself on its website as “an ingredient-driven brand powered by simple, yet unique, recipes that allow the flavor profiles of each component to truly shine. To achieve that robust profile, the primary focus for all of our food is to source high-quality, local, fresh produce from vendors we can trust.”

Tandoori Eats scores as one of Yelper’s favorites and is located at 10004 National Blvd in Castle Heights. It is a restaurant that serves Indian cuisine and Tandoori Eats serves “serves authentic, fresh and healthy Indian Cuisine. Tandoori Eats recipes adapt to food tolerances, different types of diets and the individual needs of the guests. All the dishes are made to order with ingredients and spices ranging from mild to hot as per your choice.” and has both vegan and vegetarian options.

LA Prime Caffe has the distinction of being included on the Yelp list and is located at 1849 Sawtelle Blvd. The restaurant serves breakfast all day featuring avocado toast and waffles, salads, sandwiches, and milk boba tea. You can even find an extreme waffle on the menu which is loaded with fruit and has Nutella chocolate sauce squiggles. Bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, pastries and espresso and regular coffee drinks are also available.

Sushi Miyagi closes out the Westside restaurants on this Yelp list, last but certainly not least. It is located at 150 S Barrington Ave in Brentwood. Chef Shinichi Miyagi is in charge of the cuisine and the restaurant’s website describes his life story and experience as a chef in this way. “Born in Osaka, the art of sushi mesmerized the chef at an early age and decided to devote his life as a “Decchi” (apprentice) under Master Higuchi at the age of 16. He opened his first “Kappo” (traditional style of cooking in front of a crowd) restaurant at the age of 25, and moved to LA at 29, working in numerous well-known Sushi restaurants in West LA, Beverly Hills, and San Diego.” The site further details Chef Miyagi’s technique and says, “His methods and techniques in preparation follows the traditional Japanese style, bringing out the true flavors of the fish. The chef also prepares two styles of rice, AKAZU SHARI (Red vinegar sushi rice), and SHIROZU SHARI (White vinegar rice). The SHARI (Sushi rice) will alternate depending on the fish being prepared, and we hope you enjoy the eclectic flavors of the different vinegars being used. We look forward to seeing you very soon at our counter.”