July 12, 2022

Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July 11th, 2022

* Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm 
* Westchester’s Safe Parking Program Receives Three Month Extension
Want to Maximize Your Property?

July 11, 2022

July 11, 2022

Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...

Photo: Nick Boswell Photography
Las Madrinas Announces Young Women to be Honored in 2022

July 9, 2022

July 9, 2022

35 families daughters will honored for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on December...

The Matteson Flats. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Developer Finishes Construction on Luxury Apartments Near Venice High School

July 8, 2022

July 8, 2022

Matteson Flats leasing from $1,633 to $2,078 a month  By Dolores Quintana Category Company, a developer from Los Angeles, recently...

Photo: Realtor.com
Ray Romano Selling Venice Home

July 8, 2022

July 8, 2022

$2.4 million price tag on property By Dolores Quintana Actor Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) is selling his property in...
Day of Tree Care with Verdant Venice Group

July 8, 2022

July 8, 2022

Join the Venice Chamber in Action Committee and Venice Verdant Group for a day of tree care: mulching, watering, weeding,...
The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives

July 8, 2022

July 8, 2022

The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...
LA City Council Approves Tentative Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

July 8, 2022

July 8, 2022

Ordinance passes with 10-1 vote last will, to return for final vote July 27  By Sam Catanzaro With Councilmember Mike...

Venice Beach, Los Angeles
Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Scheduled for March 26th, 2023

July 8, 2022

July 8, 2022

Candidates will need to file by November 26th of this year to qualify for the ballot, voting will be in-person...
4 a.m. Last Call for West Hollywood Bars?

July 7, 2022

July 7, 2022

WeHo City Council votes 3-2 to take part in potential pilot program By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last call...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden

July 7, 2022

July 7, 2022

The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries

July 7, 2022

July 7, 2022

Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...

Photo: Facebook (@tavernonmainsm).
Tavern on Main Reopens!

July 7, 2022

July 7, 2022

Soft opening hours in place until July 8 By Dolores Quintana Tavern on Main, formerly Rick’s Tavern on Main, has...

Sal and straw’s freshly baked waffle cone perfume (left). Photos: Official.
Venice Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes

July 7, 2022

July 7, 2022

Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...
New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium

July 6, 2022

July 6, 2022

Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California

July 6, 2022

July 6, 2022

According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...

