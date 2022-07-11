Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm
* Westchester’s Safe Parking Program Receives Three Month Extension
Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July 11th, 2022
Want to Maximize Your Property?
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
Las Madrinas Announces Young Women to be Honored in 2022
July 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
35 families daughters will honored for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on December...
Developer Finishes Construction on Luxury Apartments Near Venice High School
Matteson Flats leasing from $1,633 to $2,078 a month By Dolores Quintana Category Company, a developer from Los Angeles, recently...
Ray Romano Selling Venice Home
$2.4 million price tag on property By Dolores Quintana Actor Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) is selling his property in...
Day of Tree Care with Verdant Venice Group
Join the Venice Chamber in Action Committee and Venice Verdant Group for a day of tree care: mulching, watering, weeding,...
The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives
July 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...
LA City Council Approves Tentative Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools
July 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Ordinance passes with 10-1 vote last will, to return for final vote July 27 By Sam Catanzaro With Councilmember Mike...
Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Scheduled for March 26th, 2023
July 8, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Candidates will need to file by November 26th of this year to qualify for the ballot, voting will be in-person...
4 a.m. Last Call for West Hollywood Bars?
July 7, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
WeHo City Council votes 3-2 to take part in potential pilot program By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last call...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
Tavern on Main Reopens!
July 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Soft opening hours in place until July 8 By Dolores Quintana Tavern on Main, formerly Rick’s Tavern on Main, has...
Venice Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes
July 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...
New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
