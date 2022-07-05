Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean
* Councilmembers Seek Funding To Extend Project Room Key At The Cadillac Hotel
Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean: YO! Venice Show – July 4th, 2022
LaTerra Development Buys Marina del Rey Office Complex, Plans to Build 200 Apartments
July 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
33,550 square feet of space purchased by developer By Dolores Quintana LaTerra Development has made an additional purchase in Marina...
State Officials Approve LA’s Updated Housing Element
July 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
255,000 new units to be built under new plan By Dolores Quintana As of June 30, the City of Los...
Bel Air Real Estate Developer Guilty of Fraud, Bribery and Obstruction for Paying $500,000 in Cash to City Officials
July 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
David Lee charged in connection to José Huizar bribes A real estate developer and one of his companies were found...
Daily Harvest Recalls Meal Kits Handed out at Venice Event Following 470 Cases of Mysterious Illness
June 30, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Direct-to-consumer meal kit company under fire for handling of outbreak tied to lentil and leek meal kit By Sam Catanzaro...
Los Angeles City Attorney Says His Office Is Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks
June 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Fines up to $1,000 for violaters, City Attorney says Amid historically dry conditions brought on by California’s severe drought, Los...
LA City Council Approves $25 Per Hour Wage Hike for Certain Healthcare Workers
June 30, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Law would apply only to workers at privately owned facilities By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week approved...
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive
June 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions
Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...
Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening in Venice
Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to...
Venice Steakhouse Offering Summer Grill Kits
American Beauty’s grill kits available through Labor Day Bring the steakhouse to the barbeque with grill kits from a popular...
Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum
June 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Six Family-Fun Westside Fourth of July Events
Fireworks, parades, runs and more taking place across the Westside By Ashley Sloan Pacific Palisades The Pacific Palisades will be...
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Venice Teacher
Building electric circuit friendship detectors and applying engineering principles to solve real world problems are Westside school projects receiving funding...
Water Safety and Drowning Prevention
June 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
The Yo! Venice Interview: Erin Darling For City Council
June 28, 2022 Nick Antonicello
First-place finisher & Venice local Erin Darling talks frankly with Yo! Venice about, homelessness, climate change and the upcoming runoff...
