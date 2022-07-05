July 6, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean: YO! Venice Show – July 4th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean 
* Councilmembers Seek Funding To Extend Project Room Key At The Cadillac Hotel
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
4112 Del Rey Avenue. Photo: LoopNet
News, Real Estate

LaTerra Development Buys Marina del Rey Office Complex, Plans to Build 200 Apartments

July 2, 2022

33,550 square feet of space purchased by developer By Dolores Quintana LaTerra Development has made an additional purchase in Marina...
News, Real Estate

State Officials Approve LA’s Updated Housing Element

July 1, 2022

255,000 new units to be built under new plan By Dolores Quintana  As of June 30, the City of Los...

Photo: Facebook (@jose.huizar).
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Real Estate Developer Guilty of Fraud, Bribery and Obstruction for Paying $500,000 in Cash to City Officials

July 1, 2022

David Lee charged in connection to José Huizar bribes A real estate developer and one of his companies were found...

Daily Harvest's French Lentil + Leek Crumbles meal kit. Photo. Daily-harvest.com.
News

Daily Harvest Recalls Meal Kits Handed out at Venice Event Following 470 Cases of Mysterious Illness

June 30, 2022

Direct-to-consumer meal kit company under fire for handling of outbreak tied to lentil and leek meal kit By Sam Catanzaro...
Crime, News

Los Angeles City Attorney Says His Office Is Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks

June 30, 2022

Fines up to $1,000 for violaters, City Attorney says ​​Amid historically dry conditions brought on by California’s severe drought, Los...
News

LA City Council Approves $25 Per Hour Wage Hike for Certain Healthcare Workers

June 30, 2022

Law would apply only to workers at privately owned facilities By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week approved...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive

June 30, 2022

Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...

Broxton Brewery in Westwood. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions

June 29, 2022

Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...

Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).
Food & Drink, News

Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening in Venice

June 29, 2022

Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to...

The Flannery dry aged ribeye kit from American Beauty. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Food & Drink, News

Venice Steakhouse Offering Summer Grill Kits

June 29, 2022

American Beauty’s grill kits available through Labor Day Bring the steakhouse to the barbeque with grill kits from a popular...
Video

Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum

June 29, 2022

Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...

The Marina Del Rey 4th of July Fireworks. Photo: visitmdr.com.
News, Upbeat Beat

Six Family-Fun Westside Fourth of July Events

June 29, 2022

Fireworks, parades, runs and more taking place across the Westside  By Ashley Sloan  Pacific Palisades  The Pacific Palisades will be...

Venice High School teacher Brent Rojo (right). Photo: California Credit Union.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

California Credit Union Awards Grant to Venice Teacher

June 29, 2022

Building electric circuit friendship detectors and applying engineering principles to solve real world problems are Westside school projects receiving funding...
Video, Wellness

Water Safety and Drowning Prevention

June 28, 2022

Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...

Erin Darling: Photo: Courtesy.
News, Opinion

The Yo! Venice Interview: Erin Darling For City Council

June 28, 2022

First-place finisher & Venice local Erin Darling talks frankly with Yo! Venice about, homelessness, climate change and the upcoming runoff...

