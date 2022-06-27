Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX
* L.A City Council Votes Tentative Minimum Increase For Healthcare Workers
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX: YO! Venice Show – June 27th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Site Cleared for Venice Affordable Housing Development on Lincoln
Prior property demolished at 2467-2472 Lincoln Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Venice Community Housing Corp. has begun construction of a new...
Construction Begins for 50-Unit Palms Development
Six-story development underway near the intersection of National and Canfield By Dolores Quintana Helio has begun construction on a new...
Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s
Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...
LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban
June 23, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public. By Sam Catanzaro...
Venice Victim of Vehicular Crime Blames Gascón for Light Sentencing
June 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
17-year-old was convicted and sentenced to five to seven months in a juvenile probation camp By Dolores Quintana A woman...
Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!
June 23, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change: In that special...
The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu
Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations
Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...
A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries
California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...
Japanese Shaved Ice Experience Coming to Venice for Two Days Soon
Wanderlust hosting Kakigori pop up July 2 and 3 By Dolores Quintana For the July 2 and 3, Culinary Curation,...
Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo
June 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
The Book Jewel Celebrates Pride Month as a Community
Westchester bookstore hosting series of events this month The Book Jewel in Westchester is hosting several events this month that...
Free Beach Towel With Ice Cream Purchase on Venice Boardwalk
An ice cream shop on the Venice Beach Boardwalk is giving away a free beach towel with any purchase! According...
Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead
June 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...
Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands
June 21, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Saturday evening fire seems to be have been sparked by SUV, officials say By Sam Catanzaro A brush fire burned...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX: YO! Venice Show – June 27th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX* L.A City Council...Read more
POPULAR
The Book Jewel Celebrates Pride Month as a Community
Westchester bookstore hosting series of events this month The Book Jewel in Westchester is hosting several events this month that...Read more