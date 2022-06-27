June 28, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX: YO! Venice Show – June 27th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX
* L.A City Council Votes Tentative Minimum Increase For Healthcare Workers
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Rendering: Studio One Eleven.
News, Real Estate

Site Cleared for Venice Affordable Housing Development on Lincoln

June 24, 2022

June 24, 2022

Prior property demolished at 2467-2472 Lincoln Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Venice Community Housing Corp. has begun construction of a new...

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Construction Begins for 50-Unit Palms Development

June 24, 2022

June 24, 2022

Six-story development underway near the intersection of National and Canfield By Dolores Quintana Helio has begun construction on a new...

The West End development. Photo: Fotoworks/Benny Chan
News, Real Estate

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

June 24, 2022

June 24, 2022

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...

A person locks their bike on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News, Transportation

LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban

June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022

Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public.  By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Los Angeles County (via NY Post).
Crime, News

Venice Victim of Vehicular Crime Blames Gascón for Light Sentencing

June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022

17-year-old was convicted and sentenced to five to seven months in a juvenile probation camp By Dolores Quintana A woman...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...
Food & Drink, Video

The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu

June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022

Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
Veterans, Video

Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations

June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022

Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...
Food & Drink, Video

A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries

June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022

California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Japanese Shaved Ice Experience Coming to Venice for Two Days Soon

June 22, 2022

June 22, 2022

Wanderlust hosting Kakigori pop up July 2 and 3 By Dolores Quintana  For the July 2 and 3, Culinary Curation,...
Video, Wellness

Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo

June 22, 2022

June 22, 2022

Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Book Jewel Celebrates Pride Month as a Community

June 22, 2022

June 22, 2022

Westchester bookstore hosting series of events this month The Book Jewel in Westchester is hosting several events this month that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Beach Towel With Ice Cream Purchase on Venice Boardwalk

June 22, 2022

June 22, 2022

An ice cream shop on the Venice Beach Boardwalk is giving away a free beach towel with any purchase!  According...
Video

Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead

June 21, 2022

June 21, 2022

The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022

June 21, 2022

Saturday evening fire seems to be have been sparked by SUV, officials say By Sam Catanzaro A brush fire burned...

