Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote
* 150 Delayed Lax Flights On Fathers Day
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote: YO! Venice Show – June 20th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down
June 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...
$2 Billion Luxe Hotel Coming to Former Robinsons-May Property in Beverly Hills
June 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
One Beverly Hills expected to be completed in 2027 By Dolores Quintana Aman, a luxury hotel brand with a twist,...
Venice Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief
June 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Venice families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...
New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College
June 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”
June 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...
Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally
June 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...
Column: Centennial Park Update – Cleared, Cleaned & Fenced!
June 16, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Centennial Park, long a homeless encampment for months that had spilled out-of-control into a haven for open...
Encampment at Centennial Park Cleared
June 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
41 of 66 residents moved to interim housing By Dolores Quintana City officials have cleared a homeless encampment at Centennial...
Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington
June 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner...
Brewery Plans Location for Culver City
June 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...
Kai Ramen Opening on Lincoln Boulevard
June 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334...
Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
Venice Art Crawl Shows “Pride” Through Art and Community
June 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Rose Room to “Bloom” With VAC Event and Afterparty this Thursday The Venice Art Crawl celebrates Gay Pride with its...
“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote: YO! Venice Show – June 20th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote* 150 Delayed Lax Flights On...Read more
POPULAR
Former TSA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX
Michael Williams of Hawthrone faces minimum of six years in federal prison By Staff Writer A former Transportation Security Administration...Read more