June 21, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote: YO! Venice Show – June 20th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote
* 150 Delayed Lax Flights On Fathers Day 
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...

One Beverly Hills aerial view. Rendering: Alagem Capital Group.
News, Real Estate

$2 Billion Luxe Hotel Coming to Former Robinsons-May Property in Beverly Hills

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

One Beverly Hills expected to be completed in 2027 By Dolores Quintana Aman, a luxury hotel brand with a twist,...
News, Real Estate

Venice Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Venice families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...
Education, Video

New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
Video, Wellness

America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...

Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).
News

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, Opinion

Column: Centennial Park Update – Cleared, Cleaned & Fenced!

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Centennial Park, long a homeless encampment for months that had spilled out-of-control into a haven for open...

The encampment at Centennial Park in Venice, seen in March. Photos: Nick Antonicello.
News

Encampment at Centennial Park Cleared

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41 of 66 residents moved to interim housing By Dolores Quintana  City officials have cleared a homeless encampment at Centennial...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner...

Photo: Facebook (@LAAleWorks).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Plans Location for Culver City

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...

Tonkatsu ramen from Kai Ramen. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kai Ramen Opening on Lincoln Boulevard

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334...
Video, Wellness

Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Video, Wellness

Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Art Crawl Shows “Pride” Through Art and Community

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Rose Room to “Bloom” With VAC Event and Afterparty this Thursday The Venice Art Crawl celebrates Gay Pride with its...
Video

“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR