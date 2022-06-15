June 16, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Tonkatsu ramen from Kai Ramen. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Kai Ramen Opening on Lincoln Boulevard

Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard

Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334 Lincoln Boulevard, as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

Toddrickallen first reported that Kai Ramen would be taking the space which will be the chain’s eighth location. The Westchester branch does not yet have an estimated opening date and the new space used to be a PostalAnnex+ which probably means the site will need to be built out to be suitable as a restaurant space. 

Chef Nishimura has been working in the restaurant world since 1999 when he worked on perfecting his ramen-making skills at his family’s restaurant in Mountain View, California. The chain also will have a new location in Koreatown coming in the near future. Last year the restaurant opened in Santa Monica as well, with a small storefront on Montana Avenue. 

The restaurant’s website has this to say about the ramen at the restaurant, “What separates Kai Ramen from all other Ramen restaurants is the attention to detail and the dedication to perfection. The soup at Kai Ramen is always freshly produced in-house and contains no instant packaged soup as it ruins the freshness that you can easily taste.”

Kai Ramen serves the standard Tonkatsu ramen style as well as miso, chicken, and Tsukemen style ramen. The restaurant also has rice bowls, salads and vegan selections and appetizers like gyoza, steamed pork buns, takoyaki and aged Dashi tofu. The North Hollywood location is the only location that also has sushi according to the website’s menu, but What Now Los Angeles’ article seemed to indicate that sushi might be available at the Westchester location when it opens.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Art Crawl Shows “Pride” Through Art and Community

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Rose Room to “Bloom” With VAC Event and Afterparty this Thursday The Venice Art Crawl celebrates Gay Pride with its...
News, Video

Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances: YO! Venice Show – June 13th, 2022

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances*  Venice Art...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Watering in City of LA Limited to Twice a Week

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

New regulations in effect as of June 1 Stricter water conservation rules are now in effect for Los Angeles Department...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Michael Williams of Hawthrone faces minimum of six years in federal prison By Staff Writer A former Transportation Security Administration...
News, Opinion

Column: The Endorsement Race!

June 13, 2022

Read more
June 13, 2022

With 40 percent of the CD-11 vote up for grabs and four months to go, Park & Darling will compete...

Photo: One Shot Productions//Douglas Elliman Realty
News, Real Estate

Actor Patrick John Flueger Lists Marina del Rey Apartment

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

$2.2 million price tag for “Chicago PD” actor’s home By Dolores Quintana Actor Patrick John Flueger, who stars in “Chicago...
News, Real Estate

How is the Westside Commercial Real Estate Market Recovering?

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The commercial real estate market in Los Angeles is still trying to recover from over two years...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News, Real Estate

Westside Man Arrested in Alleged $5.2 Million Construction Bond Scam

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

Tommy Lester Watts faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff  Writer A Westwood man was arrested this...
News

State Fast Food Workers Poised to Get Bargaining Power

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California By...
Crime, News

Man Holds up Lincoln Boulevard Adult Store, Then Steals Sex Toy

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

LAPD seek man wanted for April 18 incident Police are searching for a man wanted for holding up an adult...
News, Opinion

Column: It’s Caruso/Bass for Mayor, Darling/Park for CD-11, Rest of the Field Is Eliminated as We Brace for a November Runoff!

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Villanueva/Luna locked in a tight battle for LA County sheriff! Hertzberg/Horvath headed for runoff for LA County Supervisor! Pullen-Miles leads...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Column: From Primary to Run-off, Ten Takeaways From the Race to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park are polar opposites in style and substance in the race to succeed Mike Bonin By...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Food & Drink, Video

Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...

Photo: Facebook (@pierhousevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Revamped Just in Time for Summer

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Pier House boasts new look and menu By Dolores Quintana The Venice Restaurant Group has revamped Pier House after conducting...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR