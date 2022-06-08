Venice Restaurant Revamped Just in Time for Summer

Pier House boasts new look and menu

By Dolores Quintana

The Venice Restaurant Group has revamped Pier House after conducting an extensive redesign of the restaurant and its menu as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Mike Dobson and Eric Bernek were in charge of the renovation which adds a sunnier vibe to the restaurant with open-air to complement chef Jennifer Corona’s seafood offerings.

The restaurant was never closed and new items are being added to the menu now which adds to the new feel of Pier House. The restaurant now offers a whole grilled branzino accented by crispy chili and lime, Peruvian scallops in the raw and blistered shishito peppers with an aioli made from black garlic.

This restaurant’s refreshed decor harkens back to the style of the original Venice Pier in the early 1900s and the newly christened Washington Square area that is located at the end of Washington Boulevard.

Pier House is located at 7 Washington Boulevard and is open from 11:00 a.m. until the later evening hours and opens an hour early on weekends.