* Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus
* Dior Men Spring Collection Runway Show In Venice Beach
Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus: YO! Venice Show – May 23rd, 2022
Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent
Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...
Three-Story Venice Canals Speculative Home on Market for $7.6 Million
Four-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bathroom home for sale By Dolores Quintana A speculative home built on the Venice Canals in Los Angeles...
HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach
May 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...
Fight Breaks out on Venice Beach After Man Films Female Sunbathers
A fight broke out on Venice Beach this week after a man refused to stop taking pictures of a group...
Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez
May 20, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...
CD-11 Profile: The Allison Holdorff-Polhill Interview
May 20, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Nick Antonicello speaks to council candidate Allison Holdorff-Polhill on homelessness, city finances and the current and future state of the...
‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market
May 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Motional And UberEats Launch Autonomous Deliveries In Santa Monica
May 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
There Are Plans For Expansion Into The Rest Of Los Angeles Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies...
Cacio e Pizza Is Lemonade Founder’s New Restaurant In Playa Vista
May 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Proposed Restaurant Will Have Seating For 86 Inside And 64 Outside Cacio E Pizza is the newest restaurant from Lemonade...
“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month
May 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Only 10 Vaquita Porpoises Survive, But The Species May Not Be Doomed
May 17, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Hope remains for the porpoise species not only survive but thrive with human help. By Stuart Wolpert The vaquita porpoise,...
The American Cinematheque Brings “Bleak Week” To Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre And The Los Feliz Three Theatre
May 17, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
33 Films From 18 Countries In One Week. By Dolores Quintana Sometimes when things are tough and you’re feeling down,...
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions
May 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
SMPD and LAPD Officers Search For Attempted Carjacking
May 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The officers were unable to locate the suspect. By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica Police Department with an assist from...
The price of gasoline in Los Angeles County Has Experienced The Largest Increase Since February
May 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Gasoline prices in Orange County Have Also Increased By Dolores Quintana Regular self-serve gasoline in the county of Los Angeles...
