May 24, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus: YO! Venice Show – May 23rd, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
*  Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus
*  Dior Men Spring Collection Runway Show In Venice Beach
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...

Photo: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica.
News, Real Estate

Three-Story Venice Canals Speculative Home on Market for $7.6 Million

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Four-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bathroom home for sale By Dolores Quintana A speculative home built on the Venice Canals in Los Angeles...
Video, Wellness

HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...

Footage showing a fight on Venice Beach this week. Photo: Twitch.
News

Fight Breaks out on Venice Beach After Man Films Female Sunbathers

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

A fight broke out on Venice Beach this week after a man refused to stop taking pictures of a group...

Jim Murez. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...
News

CD-11 Profile: The Allison Holdorff-Polhill Interview

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Nick Antonicello speaks to council candidate Allison Holdorff-Polhill on homelessness, city finances and the current and future state of the...
Food & Drink, Video

‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market

May 19, 2022

Read more
May 19, 2022

Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...

Photo: Courtesy of Motional
News

Motional And UberEats Launch Autonomous Deliveries In Santa Monica

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

There Are Plans For Expansion Into The Rest Of Los Angeles Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Cacio e Pizza Is Lemonade Founder’s New Restaurant In Playa Vista

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

Proposed Restaurant Will Have Seating For 86 Inside And 64 Outside Cacio E Pizza is the newest restaurant from Lemonade...
Video, Wellness

“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...

Photo: Courtesy of UCLA
News

Only 10 Vaquita Porpoises Survive, But The Species May Not Be Doomed

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

Hope remains for the porpoise species not only survive but thrive with human help. By Stuart Wolpert The vaquita porpoise,...

Photo: LEVIATHAN, 2014, Sony Pictures Classics.
News

The American Cinematheque Brings “Bleak Week” To Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre And The Los Feliz Three Theatre

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

33 Films From 18 Countries In One Week. By Dolores Quintana Sometimes when things are tough and you’re feeling down,...
Video

Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
News

SMPD and LAPD Officers Search For Attempted Carjacking

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

The officers were unable to locate the suspect.  By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica Police Department with an assist from...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty
News

The price of gasoline in Los Angeles County Has Experienced The Largest Increase Since February

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Gasoline prices in Orange County Have Also Increased By Dolores Quintana Regular self-serve gasoline in the county of Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR