Actor Kane Lim Talks Joining Cast Of Selling Sunset
Police Pursue Carjacking Suspect On Foot Through Venice Neighborhoods
All this and more on today's show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Police Pursue Carjacking Suspect On Foot Through Venice Neighborhoods: YO! Venice Show – May 16th, 2022
Enough Is Enough: Mayoral Candidate Mel Wilson, CD-11 Hopefuls Holdorff-Polhill & Lloyd Visit Conditions At Centennial Park
May 16, 2022 Nick Antonicello
All three call for “Real Data Reform” to solve the homeless equation here in Venice! By Nick Antonicello An unusual...
New Seven Story Mixed-Use Complex In Palms Has Moved Into The Next Phase Of Construction
May 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Building will have 68 units of residential housing. By Dolores Quintana At 3659 S. Motor Avenue in Palms, wood framing...
New Four-Story Residential Structure Has Begun Construction In Mar Vista
May 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Structure will be located at National and Federal. By Dolores Quintana Harpco Construction announced that construction has begun in Mar...
Venice Estate Used In Filming of Californication For Sale for $5.5 Million
May 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The home was built by developer Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana One of the Venice homes celebrated in the David...
Assembly Candidate Greets Supporters in Venice
May 12, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles met several members of the Venice community Wednesday evening at The Waterfront Café...
Marina del Rey Could Soon Lose Two Sheriff’s Deputies
LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell considering cutting funding for marina patrol deputies By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey could soon...
Garcetti Announces New Water Restrictions for LADWP Customers
Customers would be required to reduce water irrigation from three times to twice per week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion
Theater will close at the end of month By Sam Catanzaro The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion...
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
May 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Ireland Week Come to Venice With Anjelica Huston, Colin Farrell, Chris O’Dowd, Hozier and More
May 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan Headlines A Night of Cultural and Political Cabaret at Townhouse in Venice Ireland Week, a showcase of...
Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery: YO! Venice Show – May 10th, 2022
Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery
Venice
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Police Investigating Death of Man on Venice Boardwalk
May 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD suspects narcotics involved in Thursday morning death By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating the death of a man whose...
Bonin Pushes for Affordable Housing to Disability Community Resource Center’s Mar Vista Offices
May 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Plan would demolish current building on Venice Boulevard and rebuild with housing By Dolores Quintana The Disability Community Resource Center...
